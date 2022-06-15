From Sandra Bullock to Kim Kardashian, “Forbes” unveils its list of the richest American self-made women

In the “Forbes” lists, the stars are legion. Yesterday, the magazine unveiled its ranking of self-made women richest Americans of the year. In other words, women who have built their empire and earned a small fortune on their own.

In the musical register, Beyonce and Celine Dion are neck and neck. They overlap at 60 and 61 st place. Rihanna far ahead of them. The singer, entrepreneur and creator of the Fenty brand is worth $1.4 billion and sits in 21st place.

Reese Witherspoon returns to the rankings, in the “entertainment” category. She is the richest actress in the world. Fine business womanshe sold a majority stake in her production company, Hello Sunshine, in August 2021.

The actress Sandra Bullockmeanwhile, made a sensational entry into the rankings, propelled with an estimated fortune of 225 million dollars.

Family kardashians monopolize several places. Kim ranks 16th, his sister Kylie Jenner ranks 41st and their mother, who derives most of her fortune from her management of the Kardashian-Jenner empire, is 93rd in the ranking.

The Kardashian sisters even allow one of their associates to enter the ranking: Emma GredeCEO and co-founder of the inclusive brand Good American, launched with Khloe Kardashian. She’s also an executive at Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, and co-founder of Kris Jenner’s skincare brand Safely. A family matter.