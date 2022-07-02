From Saul Goodman to comedies: the series that dominated the first half of the year

Ben Stiller serves as director and producer of the series that has received the most praise this year. A cross between a thriller and a black comedy that explores what happens inside a company in which the minds of its employees are dissociated: outside the place, they don’t remember what work they do or what colleagues they share with, and the same vice versa. From the sumptuous staging to the sharp insights into humanity, it’s an undeniable triumph.

Black comedy – very black –, the fiction starring and co-created by Bill Heder returned in full form after three years of absence. The initial premise of a hit man who tries his luck in the world of acting has expanded all its possibilities, dispatching some of the brightest moments on television so far this year. One of those few fictions that season after season gains more consistency.

The least pretentious and freshest series so far this year. Starring Bridget Everett, a little-known comedian and actress, the story revolves around a woman with no future who has just suffered a severe loss. The seven chapters – all half an hour long – are an unmissable journey through his sorrows and dreams that never takes the shortcut of condescension, and that surrounds it with a parade of endearing characters.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, the production is an ambitious drama that spans generations and eras and is told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English. This is what the story of Sunja demands, a woman who manages to have a better life in Korea under Japanese rule. Impeccable series that shakes playing the great themes of humanity.

The first seven chapters of its last season reached an outstanding level, especially the sixth, impeccable and disheartening. the prequel to breaking bad He is not daunted by his mother series and continues steadily in his quest to complete the transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman, the small-time lawyer that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman turn to. There are six episodes left (as of July 12) and all that remains is to hope for the best.

Awarded with three awards in the last Emmys, the HBO Max comedy returned with a batch of chapters that consolidated its proposal. An American diva of humor (Jean Smart) refuses to retire despite the blows she faces, and who accompanies her on this rough journey is a young woman (Hannah Einbinder) who also wants to discover her north. An uneven couple leading a series that is pure fun and the best balance between acidity and heart.

Of all the series about real and scandalous cases that have taken over the screen this year (Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, WeCrashed) this is probably the one that gets a better landing. Much of it is due to actress Amanda Seyfried, who disappears as Elizabeth Holmes, the young businesswoman who wanted to revolutionize the world with Theranos, until her paper empire collapsed and she was exposed as a con artist.

In the relentless search for a new hit, Netflix found one of its biggest creative successes in this charming little series set in England. Eight chapters on average telling the story of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two classmates who become friends and later develop feelings for each other. His story will continue, because it has already been renewed for two more cycles.

David Simon returns to Baltimore 20 years after the premiere of The wire, his masterpiece. This time he does it with a six-episode miniseries about the rise and fall of an elite unit of agents that the city turns to in turbulent times. The remedy is worse than the disease, and its creator takes advantage of that crack to reflect on corruption, anti-drug policy and, ultimately, the United States.

The exercise in comedy with elements of science fiction, starring and coming from the mind of Natasha Lyonne, continues to work. If in the first season Nadia’s delirious experiences while trapped in a time loop were addressed, this time the story’s excuse is that the New York subway is a time portal, a way through which the central character finds himself. he turns to examine his family history.