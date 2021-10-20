From Scarlett Johansson to Anna Kendrick: the singing actresses

Cinema and music, an even closer combination when Hollywood beauties try it with pop music Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Lost in translation” Credit: © Official facebook page of the film

Valentina Cesarini



Last week Scarlett Johansson announced that she had put on one music band together with four other women, “The Singles“, with a song ready: Candy. Too bad that the patatrac: the name in fact already belongs to a band from Los Angeles that now wants to pursue a legal action.

Johansson is not the only actress to have discovered singing skills: here is a selection of five women as beautiful and talented as actresses, who are pleasant to listen to.