From Scarlett Johansson to Anna Kendrick: the singing actresses

Cinema and music, an even closer combination when Hollywood beauties try it with pop music
Valentina Cesarini
26 February 2015 at 18:17
Last week Scarlett Johansson announced that she had put on one music band together with four other women, “The Singles“, with a song ready: Candy. Too bad that the patatrac: the name in fact already belongs to a band from Los Angeles that now wants to pursue a legal action.
Johansson is not the only actress to have discovered singing skills: here is a selection of five women as beautiful and talented as actresses, who are pleasant to listen to.
Jennifer Lopez
Her acting career took off in 1997 with participation in the film Selena, on the life of Mexican singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez. Only two years later he made his debut in the world of music with If You Had My Love, contained in the album On the 6 which sells 8 million copies. In 2001 he released his second album J.Lo and with the film Sooner or later I get married; Lopez becomes the first person to rise to number one on both an album and a film in the same week.
Zooey Deschanel
The protagonist of the successful series New Girl he threw himself into the world of music in 2007, thanks to the collaboration with the singer-songwriter M. Ward with whom he founded She & Him. We see her in this video staging a magical dream for two with her robber Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with whom she starred in the film. 500 days together.
Scarlett Johansson
We anticipated it in the intro, our latest musical discovery bears the name of Scarlett Johansson. But the truth is that the actress had already experimented with singing a few years ago: we see her in this video flawlessly interpreting the cover of Falling Down, a piece by Tom Waits.
Nicole Kidman
Playing the tormented courtesan in Moulin Rouge! by Baz Luhrmann alongside Ewan McGregor, Nicole proves to Hollywood that she is not only good at acting. In fact, already for the film he had taken singing lessons, which had allowed an excellent performance. With Robbie Williams in the same year (2001) he recorded the song Somethin ‘Stupid.
Anna Kendrick
You’ll see her in April as Cinderella in Into the woods: Anna Kendrick, actress from the age of 12 best known for her role in Twilight, in 2013 topped the sales charts with Cups, the hit that immediately goes platinum.