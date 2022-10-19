From scratch, actors and characters: who is who in the Netflix series From Scratch | Videos | nnda nnlt | FAME

Created by Attica and Tembi Locke, “From scratch” (“From Scratch” in its original language) is a Netflix miniseries based on Tembi Locke’s memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home”. The eight-episode fiction will premiere on October 21, 2022 on the popular streaming platform.

Attica, Tembi, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Zoe Saldana, Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson and Will Rowbotham executive produce the series that follows an artist who falls in love with a chef in Italy and embarks on a transformative journey, where discover love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

Zoe Saldana is the protagonist of “Right from the start”, while Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott and Lucía Sardo are also part of the cast. But who’s who in the new Netflix series?

LIST OF ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “FROM ZERO”

1. Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler

Zoe Saldana, known for her roles in “Crossroads”, “Drumline”, “Guess Who”, “Avatar”, “Star Trek”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Adam Project” , plays Amy Wheeler, a young artist who travels to Italy in search of new experiences. When she meets Lino she falls in love with him immediately and even plans a life with the chef, but a disheartening diagnosis changes everything.

Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler in the miniseries “From scratch” (Photo: Netflix)

2. Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino

Eugenio Mastrandrea, who participated in productions such as “ACAB: All Cops Are Bastards”, “Carlo & Malik” and “La fuggitiva”, plays Lino, a Sicilian chef who, after falling madly in love with Amy, moves with her to Los Angeles. When Lino faces health problems and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together.

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino in the miniseries “From scratch” (Photo: Netflix)

3. Danielle Deadwyler as Zora

Danielle Deadwyler, remembered for her portrayal of Cuffee in the movie “The Harder They Fall”, takes on the role of Zora in “Right from the start”. This is one of Amy Wheeler’s family members.

Danielle Deadwyler as Zora in the miniseries “From scratch” (Photo: Netflix)

4. Keith David as Hershel

Keith David, who appeared in such films as “Crash”, “There’s Something About Mary”, “Barbershop”, The Thing”, “They Live”, “Pitch Black” and “The Chronicles of Riddick” and “Platoon”, plays Hershel, Amy’s father.

Keith David as Hershel in the miniseries “From scratch” (Photo: Netflix)

5. Kellita Smith as Lynn

Kellita Smith, best known for her role as Wanda McCullough in the Fox sitcom “The Bernie Mac Show”, is in charge of playing Lynn in the new Netflix miniseries.