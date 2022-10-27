‘From Scratch’ or ‘From scratch’, Netflix series: the romantic story of real life | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The 8-part miniseries tells the story of Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña, who you can see in ‘Stolen Words’ for free on ViX), a girl from Los Angeles who falls in love with Lino Ortolano, a Sicilian chef, on a school trip to Italy .

Although they have a special connection, their romance is threatened by things like cultural differences in each family and Lino’s surprising health problem.

The cast is rounded out by Danielle Deadwyler as Zora, Judith Scott as Maxime, Kellita Smith as Lynn, Keith David as Hershel, and Lucia Sardo as Filomena Ortolano.

The heartwarming true story of Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’

Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ or ‘From Scratch’ series is based on the American actress and author Tembi Locke’s bibliography titled ‘From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home’ of love, Sicily and find home).

Actress Tembi Locke, who has appeared in ‘A Town Called Eureka’ (2006) and ‘Never Have I Ever’ (2020), wrote the book in 2019 and in it tells the moving love story she lived with her husband Rosario ” Saro” Gullo.

As in the series, the couple meet in Italy, marry in 1995, start life together in Los Angeles and adopt a daughter, but their world is turned upside down when Saro is diagnosed with a rare variation of cancer in 2002.

After the death of her husband in 2012, and unlike the series, the book tells about the time that Tembi Locke and her daughter spent in Sicily with the Saro family to rebuild their lives.

How is Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ different from the book?

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum on October 24, 2022, the author and her sister Attica Locke commented that the series is a dramatization of the book and much was invented to adapt it to the screen, although its essence remained.

“About 20 percent are hard facts,” Attica said. “Some of the places in our series – from where things settle on the set and people stand – are exact images of what really happened.”

An example of how the events were dramatized is found in the change of names of the protagonists, as Tembi Locke and Saro Gullo became Amy Wheeler and Lino Ortolano.

Tembi Locke commented that the change and creating alternate versions of her and her husband was because they sought to give her a physical distance between the real people and the characters.

Another example of things not being quite the same on the show and real-life events, Tembi told Forbes on Oct. 25 that while she did meet Saro on the streets of Florence, they didn’t fall in love right away.

“The first time I saw Saro, what I immediately felt was, well, let me be clear, I was only 20 years old and I said, ‘He’s handsome.’ It was pretty shallow, to be honest. But I did recognize this level of honesty and openness in him, which I wasn’t ready for at the time. But he was insistent.”