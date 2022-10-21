From scratch, what it’s about: what you need to know about the Netflix series From Scratch | Zoe Saldana | nnda nnlt mg | FAME

As part of their releases of the monthNetflix plans to launch next October 21 “Right from the start”a romantic miniseries based on the book “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke and starring Zoe Saldana.

The netflix seriescomposed of only eight episodes, is directed by Nzingha Stewart and Dennie Gordonand focuses on the cultural and social differences between an African-American woman and a Sicilian chef who fall in love.

The success of the book could anticipate a good reception from subscribers of the streaming service to the new romantic series launched in a month characterized by horror productions such as “Mr. Harrigan’s phone” either “The elders”.

“From afar” stars Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT “FROM SCRATCH” IS ABOUT

The film is based on the memoirs of Tembi Locke and is based on the love story between Amahle “Amy” Wheeler and Linotwo totally different people who meet and decide to live a complicated romance.

And it is that while Amy is a law student who takes a break in her career to learn about art in the Renaissance, Lino is a chef in a Sicilian restaurant, who meet and agree to live a relationship that will be marked by difficulties. and different cultures.

Everything will get complicated when they both move to Los Angeles and, to the difficulties of adapting, Lino’s unexpected diagnosis of cancer is added, so Amy will assume the responsibility of caring for him, despite the protest of her friends and family.

“An artist falls in love with a chef in Italy and embarks on a transformative journey, where she discovers love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.”, reads the Netflix description.

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino in the miniseries “From scratch” (Photo: Netflix)

ACTORS IN “FROM ZERO”

Zoe Saldana as Amy

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino

Danielle Deadwyler as Zora

Keith David as Hershel

Kellita Smith as Lynn

Judith Scott as Maxine

Lucia Sardo as Filomena

Paride Benassai as Giacomo

Roberta Rigano as Biagia

