From scratch, will it have season 2 on Netflix? | From ScratchSeason 2 | FAME

“Right from the start” (“From Scratch” in its original language), netflix series Created by Attica and Tembi Locke, it only premiered on October 21, 2022, but users of the popular streaming platform and romantic dramas are already asking about a second season of the fiction starring Zoe Saldana.

The eight-episode series is based on Tembi Locke’s memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home” and tells the story of Amy, a young artist who falls in love with a Sicilian chef while studying in Italy. and continues to build a life with him in Los Angeles.

When faced with her unexpected cancer diagnosis, Amy becomes her husband’s caretaker and the person who brings their two very different families together. Then, Will there be a second installment of “Right from the start”?

“FROM ZERO”, WILL IT HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

Netflix Has not yet confirmed a second season of the series starring Zoe SaldanOh apparently in the last chapter, the story of Amy Wheeler and her family has a closed ending and does not need a new batch of episodes.

Also, “Right from the start” was promoted as a limited series, that is, no further installments were considered, and is based on Tembi Locke’s memoir, therefore there is no more original material to adapt.

Though Netflix usually considers the response of the viewers to deduce the future of a production, as Netflix Life points out, this time it is very unlikely that the series will be renewed for another season, no matter how successfully it performs in terms of audience.

At the end of the first season of “From scratch”, family ties give way to new beginnings as the next chapter in Amy and Lino’s love story unfolds. Therefore, no mysteries are left unsolved and although there are ways to lengthen the story, it would not be ideal.

In fact, the aforementioned medium points out that, “if we’ve learned anything about limited series, most are better off that way”.

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino and Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler in the miniseries “From scratch” (Photo: Netflix)

EPISODES OF SEASON 2 OF “FROM ZERO”