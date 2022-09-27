from season 3 premiere date to Lily Collins’ bangs

Attention, fans of ‘Emily in Paris’: the first images and the trailer of the new season have left us a new compilation of high-impact outfits and a change of look (super flattering and the latest) of the protagonist.

New season, new look. Although there are still several months to go before the new chapters hit the platform, Netflix has already let us take a first look at the 3rd season of ‘Emily in Paris’ and, if there has been something that has caught the attention of his fans, it is, without a doubt, the fringe which has premiered its protagonist. Pure trend!

We already told you that this fall-winter 2022 the bangs will experience a new golden age and, as an outstanding student in the panorama of trends, Lily Collins He has not hesitated to go through the scissors to try a new look. Specifically, the actress who gives life to Emily Cooper in the production has opted for a bangs type curtain fringelong and fine, which frames her face and gives her a very French look.

Photo by photo: here is a preview of the 3rd season of ‘Emily in Paris’ See 9 photos

As we see in the images that Netflix has shared of this new batch of episodes, this haircut has made Emily leave behind her marked waves (identity hallmark of the protagonist) to try new updos and hair accessories (such as the retro-style scarf) that will surely inspire our hairstyles soon.

And, as the trailer makes clear, this change of look will bring about a change of life for Emily, who will be seen at a crossroads between Alfie (played by actor Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Also her friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat) and the rest of the secondary characters will continue to be present in this third season, which It already has a release date! Write it down well in your agenda, friend, because it will come to Netflix next December 21, 2022just a year after the second.

Until then, you can liven up the wait with these (very similar) series that will hook you if you are passionate about fashion. But there is good news: the ‘streaming’ service has already confirmed that there will also be a fourth season from ‘Emily in Paris’; a decision motivated by its resounding success since, according to official figures, some 60 million households followed its first season in the 28 days after its premiere. Almost nothing!