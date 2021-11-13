from Secret War to Noir, all Spider-Man costumes

Spider-Man’s debut in Marvel’s Avengers is just a few weeks away, which will take place on November 30th exclusively on PlayStation home consoles. In view of this long-awaited event, the guys from Crystal Dynamics showed us the costumes that the friendly neighborhood spider will be able to show off alongside the most powerful heroes on Earth.

Working closely with Marvel Games, the developers drew on Spider-Man’s more than 10-year history by selecting a wardrobe that should satisfy a wide audience of fans, from the oldest to the youngest. Basically, in Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man wears the Classic Costume, inspired by the work of Steve Ditko with the unmistakable blue and red colors, the materials typical of the world of athletics and the web of cobwebs. Once joined with the Avengers, the spider gets an update in the form of the Marvel’s Avengers Iconic Suit, a costume faithful to the original that makes it immediately recognizable without missing a series of technical upgrades.

Space also for costumes: Bugle Boy, which Peter sports when he is suddenly called into action during his everyday life; Secret War, inspired by the work of Gabriele dell’Otto for the homonymous limited series; Spider-Armor Mark I Suit, based on Alex Saviuk’s design for 1993’s Web of Spider-Man # 100; Spider-Armor Mark III Suit, created by Stefano Caselli in Amazing Spider-Man # 682 to reflect a mature Peter in the world of the Avengers; Noir Suit, born with the number 1 of Spider-Man: Noir by Carmine Di Giandomenico and also appeared in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You can admire all the costumes just mentioned in the tunnel attached at the bottom of this news. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the iconic web shooter will arrive exclusively on PlayStation with the November 30th update together with the hero event Spider-Man: From a great power …, which will allow you to experience the story of the spider. through unlockable challenges intertwined with the Avengers Initiative.