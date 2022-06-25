Entertainment

From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, here’s how celebrities are reacting to the US court ruling on abortion |

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 35 2 minutes read

From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, here’s how celebrities are reacting to the US abortion court ruling Celebrities have spoken out after the US Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter

Bette Midler

They did it. they did it ! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as established law for over 50 years. how dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely deaf to the will and even the real needs of the American people“, said Bette Midler, via Twitter.

Patricia Arquette

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. Whether it’s giving people the right to bear arms or taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t reactive, we saw it coming. – Patricia Arquette, via Twitter.

Taylor Swift

I am absolutely terrified that we have come to this, that after so many decades of fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision takes them away from us. – Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

Cyndi Lauper

Today is tough, but we are not done because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always go on. Equality for all, not just for some. Support those who need our help the most right now. – Cyndi Lauper, via Twitter.

Selena Gomez

To see a constitutional right taken away is horrible. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of the story. – Selena Gomez, via Twitter.

