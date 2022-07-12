from Selena Gomez’s elegant outfit to Justin Bieber’s summer plunge

Selena Gomez, very elegant in Paris and Justin Bieber, very relaxed, with a summery look

It is midsummer in the Northern Hemisphere and many Hollywood celebrities are enjoying the sand, the beach and the heat. Others walk strolling through their cities of residence, such as Paris and New York. In recent days, the flashes found themselves in very different situations than Naomi Watts, Selena Gomez, Suri Cruise, who were seen in a more urban way; Already Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and Kate Hudsonwho were captured in moments of rest and fun by the water.

Another of the celebrities who conquered the photographers was Pauline Rubio, who was shown headlining a show at the Long Beach Pride Music Festival, Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez is giving something to talk about on her trip to Paris. After being caught leaving the Hôtel de Crillon, wearing an ensemble of a black and white checkered crop top and white heels, flashes found her outside a restaurant, in a more nocturnal style: a black dress with a matching vest. The actress, as she had done earlier, was very nice to her followers who were waiting for her to take photos of her.

Beyond seeing herself fully during her stay in Paris, his California home became the scene of vandalism again. Weeks ago, a suspect entered the building and set fire to a mattress on which he had previously written the name of the actress in blood.

Selena Gomez outside the Diep restaurant in Paris

Detail of Selena’s night look

Another of the celebrities who was seen in Paris was Naomi Watts. The actress and her boyfriend, Billy Crudup, were caught on camera while walking through the Place des Vosges. They, like so many other stars, traveled to the City of Lights to attend Haute Couture Fashion Week. For her walk, Naomi chose a long black dress below the knees and a patterned jacket, which she combined with low sandals. While Billy also opted for a casual outfit with a blue t-shirt, hat and shorts.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, strolling through the Place des Vosges, in Paris

On the other side of the Atlantic, the cameras found a young woman who was it girl from the cradle, Suri Cruise. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was shown in a colorful strapless dress and matching flip flops with a friend in New York. Fresh and relaxed, the daughter of actors still has a very particular look, although not very similar to her heels when she was younger.

Suri Cruise, good for summer, on the streets of New York

On the other hand, there are the stars who opt for days of fun and relaxation on the beach.

For example, Millie Bobby Brown, following the success of the fourth season finale of stranger things which was very well received by all the fans, decided to vacation with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in ​​Italy. The chosen destination was Sardinia, where they were super caramelized. While the actress opted for a Louis Vuitton bikini, a green mesh skirt, LV sandals and a floppy hat to protect herself from the sun, her boyfriend, son Jon Bon Jovi, wore a blue summer shirt with a daisy print and pants. striped shorts.

In the images that emerged, Millie’s two tattoos could be seen: one of flowers on her back and another on the right side that says RUTH, in honor of her grandmother.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, in Italy

Italy seems to be one of the favorite destinations for celebrities. In another seaside town, but on the Amalfi coast she was seen Kate Hudson. The actress, 43, was seen walking along the rocks, fearfully making her way to the edge in Positano. Her idea was to be able to jump into the sea, something that she successfully achieved. She was not alone, she was accompanied by her husband, Danny Fujikawa, and her mother, Goldie Hawn.

Kate Hudson wears a daring bikini in Positano

Also on the beach, the flashes found Camila Hair. The singer was taken by surprise while she was walking on the sand in Coral Gables, Florida. The Cuban-American wore a swimsuit with an animal print motif. She later saw her sunset with her best friends, who accompanied her during the rest day.

Camila Cabello in full walk along the beaches of Coral Gables

Justin Bieber, After having to suspend his shows due to a health problem, he recovers and has fun. The Canadian singer chose an entourage to have a good time: his wife Hailey Bieber and his friends Lauren Scruggs, Jason Kennedy and Usher. They spent a long weekend together. Idaho. Justin, who recently revealed that he suffers from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, looked relaxed and happy. He played in the water, made jokes, kissed his wife and even went down a slide.

Justin Bieber, focused on his health, has fun in Idaho

Finally, Pauline Rubio covered the LGBT flag at the Pride Music Festival in Long Beach, California, in the middle of a historic concert.