“From sensing a war to living it, there is an abyss”

Dr Julio Carbayo has been the doctor of the Los Llanos Air Base

Dr. Julio Carbayo Herencia does not stop thinking about the soldiers from the Los Llanos Air Base deployed in Bulgaria. As tension with Russia grows in the Ukraine, his hair stands on end. As a military doctor, he still remembers rescuing the wounded from Taliban fire in Afghanistan. And it is that “from intuiting a war to living it, there is an abyss”, he reflects now.

The military doctor Julio Carbayo enters this February 24 at the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha

Military doctor Julio Carbayo prays for there to be no war. And it is that, in his opinion, no matter how much they prepare you, nobody imagines what it is until they live it. But when one enters the Army, even if he is a medical personnel, he knows that the possibility is there.

After more than half his life at the Los Llanos Air Base, Dr. Carbayo had to practice medicine in two conflicts, the Balkans and the War in Afghanistan. In the first one, he was fortunate not to work on the front lines, so at no time did he have the feeling of danger. However, on the second occasion he was seen stabilizing and transferring the wounded to the medical helicopter amid shrapnel fire.

Between Aeronautics and Medicine

Passionate about Aeronautics and Medicine, this doctor, with a privileged head, had assumed that any health profession is risky, so joining his two passions as a doctor at the Los Llanos Air Base, where he was from 1983 to 2013, was a privilege.

Outstanding in his military facet and in teaching and research, Dr Carbayo will seal his entry into the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha on February 24, where, precisely, his entrance speech will deal with the adaptation of human physiology at altitude and in flight.

This doctor, a native of Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real), is a benchmark in cardiovascular risk research, but has also been a professor of aeronautical medicine. He has not stopped investigating his patients, since defying Newton’s laws has physical and psychological consequences on the pilots he has treated for decades. In fact, he was the first to arrive at the crash site when a plane crashed, which unfortunately happened repeatedly, especially in the 1990s.

And it is that a military doctor, as he has been at the Los Llanos Air Base, is equivalent to acting as an Emergency, Family and Work Medicine physician.

A man of Science, he studied Medicine in Santiago de Compostela because his father was stationed in Lugo. But before starting his degree, he studied for a year that broadened his sights towards Physics, another alternative that he was passionate about.

Member of the Vascular Diseases Group

It was the university militias that opened his eyes to join Medicine to the Air Force. Over time, Dr. Carbayo was able to divide his time between teaching and research, between aeronautical medicine and cardiovascular risk, until he became a university doctor, signing more than 200 communications and 80 articles.

He has been an associate professor at the Faculty of Medicine, president of the Society of Medicine and Surgery, member of the Vascular Diseases Group of Albacete and, in short, a restless mind that, at 68 years of age, has much to contribute to the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha.