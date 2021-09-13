from September 17, remote conversation “In memory of Gigi Proietti”

Loading... Advertisements

With the patronage of the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, the Cultural Circle “L’Agorà” of Reggio Calabria, organizes a remote conversation with the theme “in memory of Gigi Proietti”. The Metropolitan City of Roma Capitale has made this concession to the Reggio cultural association as the initiative was deemed to be of particular value and significance for both the Authority and the metropolitan community.

Transformer, performer, all-round artist, in the course of his career he has also successfully experimented the way of dubbing. From Gatto Silvestro in 1964 to the voice lent to the great Hollywood stars, from Robert De Niro to Charlton Heston, Richard Burton, Marlon Brando, Sylvester Stallone and Dustin Hoffman. His voice of the two Siamese dragons Devon and Cornelius in the animated film “The magic sword – In search of Camelot”, was the voice of Kevin Costner in “Through my eyes”, the Voice of Death in “Brancaleone alle Crusades “,” The Genius in Aladdin “. These are some of the figures that will be analyzed by the speaker Antonino Megali (partner and vice president of the organizing association). Taking into account the anti-contagion security protocols and the fluctuating results of the COVID 19 pandemic and in compliance with the rules of the DPCM of 24 October 2020, the conversation will be available, on the various Social Network platforms present in the network, starting from 17 September.