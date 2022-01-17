from Serbia the dramatic indiscretion, what can overwhelm it – Libero Quotidiano





“Dragoslav Sekularac, called Seki, the Serbian Garrincha of the 50’s and 60’s, e Dragan Dzajic, legendary left winger of the Red Star of Belgrade of the 60s and 70s, are the emblem of football that dies in beauty: sublime for technique and inventiveness, champions admired all over the world, they have achieved successes at home but are not never managed to win anything “. Thus begins Sandro Veronesi with a comment on the Corriere della Sera, where it continues literally nipping Novak Djokovic, who could not play the Australian Open to be a no-vax. The Serb “has always renounced beauty, replacing it with an inhuman physical and psychological solidity. If Federer, perhaps, can say that he does not play against opponents but against balls, he, on the contrary, has always aimed to mentally smash the players he found on the other side of the net ”.





“Djokovic one step away from sporting death” – But today Djokovic “is probably one step away from (sporting) death, a thousand miles away from beauty. The Gospel of Mark (7, 14-15) reports this teaching of Jesus: ‘Listen to me all and understand well: there is nothing outside man that, entering into him, can corrupt him; it is what comes out of him that corrupts him. ‘ A priest was enough to explain this step well, and Djokovic could have avoided the blow that, a 34 years, after losing the last two individual tournaments played (Olympic Games And US Open) as well as the Davis Cup in early December, it could put an end to its winning streak. For fear of corrupting his own body by letting a vaccine into it, he brought out all the worst that a man can show of himself: arrogance, arrogance, mendacity, superficiality, egotism, contempt for rules ”.





Surround yourself with better people – And again Veronesi sul Courier service he writes thus, taking up the painful vaccine theme that “crushes him (to Djokovic, ed), making it much more difficult for him to do the right thing than a month ago; since if a month ago it was enough to say ‘Since I do not intend to vaccinate, I cannot come to Australia to defend the title won last year, a law establishes it that I consider unjust but which I also respect’, today it must say ‘the lesson I have received it opened my eyes, I apologize to everyone for the unspeakable behavior I have held in recent weeks, I consider myself reborn and I hope this makes me worthy to continue my career ‘. And a final piece of advice from the journalist, always addressed to the tennis player: “He must surround himself with different people, who know how to advise him better – he concludes – for example, not to go crazy against the country in the world that is most violently hard and deaf to any reason in regulating entry. of foreigners within their own borders “.



