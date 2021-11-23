Sports

From Serie A to Champions, Ibrahunts for a new record. But he could go on the bench

Kim Lee
Ibrahimovic or Giroud, Giroud or Ibrahimovic. It is a bit like leafing through a very delicate daisy. Why not both? Forget it! Mister Pioli was clear: as an emergency solution it can be fine, but from the beginning it’s another story. The Rossoneri coach will not upset the balance of his Milan. He won’t do it in the league and, obviously, he won’t do it tomorrow night at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A champion to manage
One between Ibra and Giroud, therefore, will initially start from the bench. It is likely that this time it will be the turn of the Swede. Of course, as Tuttosport underlines, keeping out in the match that will decide the fate of Milan in the Champions League the striker who has just scored a brace (the other night in Florence) would be at least a risky decision, but Zlatan is no longer a kid and goes handled with care. With Fiorentina he played ninety intense minutes plus recovery: many, many for a 40-year-old. Ok, Ibrahimovic has little human, but it is better not to risk. However, Pioli has not yet decided: he will do so soon.

On the hunt for new records
Regardless of whether he starts the race or not, Ibrahimovic will still be on the hunt for a new record. In the event of a goal, in fact, the Rossoneri champion would become the oldest player to have scored in the most important European competition, overtaking (here too) Francesco Totti. Against Atletico he has a favorable balance sheet, because he scored, when he played against Barcelona, ​​in both Champions League matches. Now Zlatan has targeted the Colchoneros again.

