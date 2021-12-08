From Serie A to Gaddafi’s team, Mr. Sannino restarts from Libya: “Here an incredible passion, football is an escape from war”

From Palermo to Verona (shore Chievo), from Salerno to Catania, up to the adventures in England, Hungary And Greece. The career of Giuseppe Sannino from Ottaviano (Naples) is that of a globetrotter coach. But not even he years ago could have imagined that one day he would end up leading one of the main teams of an unknown league in Europe, where football is mixed politics, war And struggles for territorial power. Today Sannino is the coach of a team that has no history whatsoever in the Libya decimated by ten years of conflict. Now he is the technician ofal-Ittihad from Tripoli, a club that until a decade ago enjoyed the sympathy of Raìs Muammar Gaddafi and where one of his sons also played, al-Saadi, then finished wearing the red and white shirt of Perugia from Gaucci. Today, in a country where the fire of the conflict is still burning, only appeased by the imminent ones elections of 24 December, at the helm of the most successful club is the Neapolitan technician who has already obtained 3 points on the first day. “Beyond winning – he tells a Ilfattoquotidiano.it -, the important thing was the performance and starting on the right foot after two and a half months. Also because I am a foreigner and there are expectations that I have to confirm ”.

Who starts well …

There are no easy games and this year all the teams have strengthened. On the second day we have the Tripoli derby against Al-Ahly. But first we have to play against a Nigerian team for the equivalent of the European Europa League. And so on Thursday we leave for Monastir in Tunisia.

Don’t you play at home?

They are redoing all the stadiums and there is not one in compliance with the law. There is no possibility of playing at home before 3-4 months. Too bad, because the derbies in Tripoli attracted up to 90 thousand people.

How are the fans?

They have an incredible passion and they live for their team. We do the training behind closed doors because if we did it with open doors we would have 5 thousand people. The love for the team is sometimes too pressing.

How do you explain it?

Having lived through the war, for them football is an escape route, a way of being together.

And the society?

I have great esteem for the president, the entrepreneur Mahmoud Abouda, and for his values. It could end in any way but the way it is with me I can only speak well. He made me understand that he would support me in everything.

For instance?

We went to Tunisia and the club through the treasurer made us have money in local currency.

In short, they believe in her. Bread for his teeth …

I ate dust but I have values. I am a business consultant: if you hire me you are my point of reference. I don’t kiss shirts but I’m a professional: I give one hundred percent for my employer.

Did you leave Italy for this?

I don’t think I’m stupid. To get to Serie A I had to eat a lot of dust. But in Italy we are experiencing a particular moment: Mancini led the national team to win the European Championship and is criticized for having to play off for the World Cup. Something wrong.

Did you even notice it on your skin?

Due to the pandemic, I returned from Hungary where I took Honvéd to the Cup final. Having no agents, I phoned some presidents of companies of C demoted and then fished out. They told me: “What honor it would be for us …”. But I haven’t heard from them again. One of these teams, Ravenna, is relegated again.

Regrets?

No. Indeed, I have to thank them because they made me understand that even in Serie C my time was over: there was no more room for me.

He must have thought this many times in recent years when he resigned …

If there is no shared line and you are there for the money they will eventually send you away anyway. The coaches say: “I go on anyway, I don’t abandon the team”. But when you are in such a situation you already know that they put you in a position to go. We must pretend to have our own ideas and not betray them.

But the coaches keep a family.

In fact, when I resigned, I always said: “I leave everything but pay the assistants”. And I said to them: “If you want to stay, you have to do it”.

Will anything change in Italy?

No. We are the people who label. And when they label you they label you. If a president wants to take Sannino, many people tell him “he is old, they have sent him away everywhere”.

“Everyone sees what you equal, few feel what you are”, Machiavelli would say.

I know how the world of football turns, how many agents offer coaches. I am Sannino without anyone.

What are your plans for the future then?

First of all, I would like to build a team with a European mentality here in Tripoli and make the young people understand that if they work well, they can open up different horizons for them.

What horizons do you see in front of you instead?

I could have been in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Finland. The important thing is to have a football field and some kids to train. And being able to look everyone in the face without looking down.