From sharing a screen in Hollywood with Julia Roberts to making wine with grapes from Penedès

Cameron Diaz made his big screen debut almost three decades ago with the premiere of the film “The Mask” with Jim Carrey, in 1994. Her role as Tina Carlyle catapulted her to stardom at the age of 22 and in a very short time she became one of the 20 highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood, according to a study conducted by Box Office Mojo, in 2016.

However, it was her participation in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997) with Julia Roberts and her leading role in “Charlie’s Angels” (2000) with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, the films that positioned her in the pinnacle of stardom In addition, the beautiful blonde with blue eyes gave life to Fiona, the irreverent princess of the Shrek movies, being listed as one of the most beautiful actresses in history, she managed to surprise everyone when she announced her retirement from acting in 2018, at 45 years old.

Despite her surprising “acting retirement” the actress has decided to become a successful businesswoman by creating her own brand of wines made with organic grapes from the Penedès in the autonomous community of Catalonia, located between the provinces of Barcelona and Tarragona. Together with her friend Katherine Power, Justin Timberlake’s ex created her own brand of wines called Avaline, a range that has been labeled “ungodly wines”. The actress revealed that “I have always believed that the key to well-being is balance. Creating a clean wine, full of natural goodness and free of dozens of unwanted and undisclosed extras, helps me find this balance when I’m enjoying a glass of wine.”



Cameron Diaz

The actress assured that she aims to market “the purest wine, created for those who embrace the pleasure of a lifetime and a relaxed approach to well-being.” In addition, she assured that wines that are not produced in an ecological way contain a large amount of pesticides and “go to know what else”. After deciding that they wanted to specialize in organic wine production, Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power dedicated themselves to “countless tastings” and invested several years and resources researching the wine industry, concluding that they did not want to do things the same way as traditional industries. “When we know what’s in our glass, we can let wine work its undeniable magic: transforming meals, sparking love, and bringing us closer to those we care about.”

They also stated that winemakers can add more than 70 ingredients and artificial elements to the wine during the production stage. Among the elements that they add are sugars, artificial colors and concentrates, elements that are neither necessary nor beneficial for health. Cameron Diaz’s wine company has the following premise: “Without the extras, what you taste in each glass of Avaline is the pure and delicious grape.” Due to the confinement, the sale of the wine increased by 200%, turning the actress’s business into a very lucrative company in the last two years.