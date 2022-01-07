From Shell to Goldman Sachs: in web searches on the climate crisis, one in 5 paid ad is of oil and gas companies

We look for words like ‘net zero’, ‘fossil fuel’, ‘fracking’ to get information on issues related to the climate crisis in progress, but from the search engine (also) paid advertisements. On over 1,600 advertising published on Google, analyzed in a Research conducted by the British newspaper Guardian and the independent think tank InfluenceMap, and related to 78 keywords related to climate issues, more than one in five has been entered by companies with strong interests in fossil fuels. They pay, therefore, to ensure that when a user searches for information, their ads are displayed, often difficult to distinguish from normal search results. As a Google spokesperson recalled, one was recently launched new policy “that will explicitly ban announcements promoting the denial of climate change”. But the ‘transition’ doesn’t seem to be that easy.

The “endemic greenwashing” – According to analysts of the research carried out by the newspaper and the think tank, the risk is that of an “endemic greenwashing”. ExxonMobil, Shell, Aramco, McKinsey and Goldman Sachs were among the top 20 advertisers for search terms, but several ads were also posted by other fossil fuel producers and their backers. Second Jake Carbone, senior data analyst at InfluenceMap “Google is allowing groups with an interest in the continued use of fossil fuels to pay to influence” the content that people access when they search for information on certain topics. Having abandoned the strategy of challenging the science of climate change, now the strategy of the oil and gas sector “is to influence public discussions on decarbonisation in its favor”.

Google adv analysis – An example are the announcements of the oil company Shell (153 those counted) appeared on 86% of searches on the expression “net zero”, i.e. net zero emissions. Many of these announcements have promoted its commitment to align itself with a 1.5 ° C warming target and become a ‘net zero’ company by 2050. However, it is expected to be achieved through capture and compensation mechanisms. carbon. Just think that Shell has announced a increase in the purchase of credits of carbon from forestry projects up to 120 million tons per year by 2030. They have also been counted 114 announcements from Saudi state oil company Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, appeared by searching the search engine for keywords such as ‘carbon capture’ and ‘energy transition’. “Some of these announcements – writes the journalist Niamh McIntyre – stated that the company ‘promotes biodiversity’ and ‘protects the planet’ “. But it’s not just oil companies. Ads by consulting firm McKinsey have appeared in more than eight out of 10 searches on the ‘energy transition’ and we are talking about a company that, according to the New York Times, in recent years has offered its services to 43 of the 100 most polluting companies in the world.

The so far ‘limited effects of Google’s policy – As a Google spokesperson recalled, a new policy was recently launched “that will explicitly ban ads promoting climate change denial” and that “applies to all advertisers, including energy companies and financial institutions.” In fact, already in October, in view of the United Nations World Climate Summit in November, Google made a commitment to remove denial ads from its platform. Declared goal: “Stop everything that contradicts the consolidated scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change”. Yet, in mid-December, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a London-based non-profit group, said it counted at least 50 new climate denier articles on 14 different sites, all published after November 9, when Google’s new policy was supposed to go into effect. Some of these contents defined global warming as a hoax. Following the publication of the results of the analysis, cited by the New York Times, Michael Aciman, a spokesperson for Google, said the company has reviewed the pages in question and adopted “Appropriate enforcement actions”.