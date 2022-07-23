From Shiloh Jolie to Emme Muñiz: the new Hollywood generation that dresses outside gender stereotypes in fashion

The new generation has stood out for being able to express themselves according to their tastes (Photo: Grosby/IG /@jlo/zendaya/IG @seraphinafflecks/IG@zendaya)

There is a new generation in Hollywood that is consciously moving away from the imposed stereotypes of beauty For decades, they have avoided heavy makeup, necklines or even dresses. In this sense, the fashion industry has also embraced them and continues to transform itself to be consistent with all identities regardless of whether they consider themselves part of the LGBT+ community.

Thus, some celebrities such as Shiloh Jolie, Emme López or Seraphina Affleck Garner have begun to stand out for their outfits that are countercultural.

To understand a little more the impact of this type of clothing on the social imaginary, the importance of the term “gender expression” should be highlighted in the first instance, which, according to the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) -a Mexican organization – it means:

“The manifestation of the gender of the person. It may include speech, mannerisms, dress, personal behavior, social behavior or interaction, body modifications, among other aspects. It constitutes the expressions of the gender that each person lives, whether it is imposed, accepted or assumed”.

This means that both the population in general, as well as artists from the film, music or television industry, have the right to exist and express themselves through clothing as they feel identified. Therefore, below we show how it is that the new generations of Hollywood is it so detaching itself more and more from the traditionalisms of the industry.

The LGBT+ community has fought for their right to expression (Photo: REUTERS/ Heo Ran)

It was in 2010, when Angelina Jolie confessed during an interview for Vanity Fair that Shiloh had always felt like another brother.

“We think Shiloh has the Montenegrin style. That’s how people dress there. She likes sports pants and suits. So if it’s a suit, it’s with a tie, jacket and dress pants.”, Said the actress at that time and in a carefree way.

Although it has never been known with precision if Shiloh identifies as a non-binary, trans or cisgender person, one thing that has become clear is that since her early years had a preference for dressing in a way that before society could be classified as “masculine”.

Shiloh Jolie reportedly asked her parents to call her John. (Photos: archive)

Even years before Angelina gave her first statements about it, Brad Pitt would have already told in 2008 during the Oprah Winfrey show that Shiloh asked them to call him John.

“He wants to be called John or Peter. Maybe it’s a Peter Pan thing. […] When we say “Shi, do you want to…?”, she replies “John. I’m John”. I think it’s one of those things that seems nice to parents and very unpleasant to other people, “said the actor of films like Fight Club, Meet Joe Black either Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Currently, he is 16 years old and was recently in the public eye, because unlike previous years, appeared with a dress and a look “more feminine”. This led some international media to suppose that she may be a fluid gender person, however the young woman is at an age to find her true identity and whatever her parents will always support her.

On June 16, Jennifer López surprised her fans during a concert she gave at the famous Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, as she spoke to Emme Muñiz under the pronouns “elle” or “they/them”which is used to refer to those people who identify as non-binary.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion,” he said in English. The Bronx Diva.

Jennifer Lopez performed with Emme Muñiz at the LA Dodgers benefit gala, the JLO outfit, considered among the sexiest Latinas, contrasted with the most casual and comfortable teenager’s outfit (Photo: Twitter JLO)

“She is very very busy, she fills her agenda with reservations and she is so good, it is very difficult for me when she goes out, but it’s worth every penny because it’s my favorite direct partner of all time, so if you allow me…”, was JLO’s introduction to Emme, of whom she was a mother in 2008 with Marc Anthony, along with her twin Maximilian David.

Something that has characterized Emme over the years has been her relaxed way of dressing, as she can commonly be seen wearing t-shirts oversized and wide trousers.

Although Ben Affleck and Jeniffer Garner have not commented on what their gender identity could be, Seraphina has not hesitated to show what style she likes to wear on a daily basis. Which has raised suspicions that she could also be considered a non-binary person.

In some old photos you shared Daily Mail in June 2021 you can see him with his stepmother, JLovery happy walking with a comfortable outfit and her hair completely short.

Seraphina Affleck wears a carefree outfit (Photo: File)

Zendaya has become in recent years one of the most relevant actresses on the scene hollywoodbut one of the most disruptive things he has done is about his character Rue Bennett in the series euphoria from HBO.

There, unlike his performances as MJ in Spider-Man no way home or other projects like The Greatest Showmanin the series, the young woman looks completely tomboy.

It should be noted that this fashion trend refers to people who identify as women and who decide to dress in masculine outfits such as: sweatshirts, pants, suits, among others.

Thus, during the two seasons that this program of HBO Zendaya can be seen without makeup, with natural hair and generally wearing sweatshirts and baggy pants.

Zendaya’s character has been a reference (YouTube Capture: HBO)

During an interview with vogue, Heidi Bivens, wardrobe director for euphoria, She remarked that it was important for her to provide each character with clothes that were according to their personality.

“We are entering a time when young people are extremely creative and expressive with their clothes. and that’s why I think, in a way, the series has become an inspiration (…) There is a backstory for each characterso that the public knows all the details (or not) and all decisions about what they wear, including colors, styles, and brands; and that history and those decisions are executed in a checklist to help maintain a sense of authenticity”, remarked Bivens.

Finally, the message that they openly shout with their outfits is that it is okay to be who you are or how you feel at the moment and not how others want you to be.

