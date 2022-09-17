From ‘Shirley’ to ‘The Invisible Man’: 10 roles that make Elisabeth Moss one of the best actresses of her generation

Both in his television aspect, let us remember that he has been present in essential series such as ‘The West Wing of the White House’, ‘Mad Men’ or ‘Top of the Lake’, among others, as in his career in the cinema, Elisabeth Moss It has always been a safe value. With her in the cast, the story that is told will add a truly unique sensitivity, presence and magnetism.

Best Elisabeth Moss Performances

1 ‘The One I Love’ A hidden wonder within the filmography of Elisabeth Moss, ‘The One I Love’ eight years after its premiere maintains its status as 21st century sci-fi cult gem. A proposal in which everything works to the maximum of its potential, from intrigue to romance through terror and comedy, but where highlights the interpretation of an actress capable of hypnotizing in each shot. two ‘Queen of Earth’ Even when the film loses its way, and there are many times when this fearsome situation occurs in ‘Queen of Earth’, Elisabeth Moss remains as a giant of overwhelming dimensions. It is not that she is above the story, it is that she is directly the one who guides it, keeps it afloat, saves, resurrects, destroys and recomposes through a devastating interpretation. From emotion to emotion and I shoot because it’s my turn. An honors degree job. Queen of Earth at eCartelera 3 ‘high-rise’ Within the (voluntary) narrative chaos, the unstoppable succession of plot surprises and the progressive and fascinating path towards the abyss that ‘High-Rise’ is headed from its very first steps, the presence of Elisabeth Moss is an oasis. Of calm and charm, balance and nuance, sensitivity and tenderness. Her character in Ben Wheatley’s remarkable film is a gem, but her performance is no slouch, standing at the same brilliant height. High-Rise in eCartelera 4 ‘The Square’ Even if you don’t share much with his very particular sense of humor, ‘The Square’ is one of those movies that offer enough rewards to justify its viewing. And one of the most important and enjoyable is, of course, the fantastic interpretation of Elisabeth Mosswho makes each of his scenes directly join the highlights of the film. The Square at eCartelera 5 ‘Her Smell’ There are interpretations that are beyond good, evil and praise, that reach the category of essential on their own merits and that, in addition to marveling in a profound way, pass over you like a hurricane of indestructible force. As well, the brutal work of Elisabeth Moss in ‘Her Smell’ meets each and every one of these sensations. A wild and dazzling show of talent. Her Smell at eCartelera 6 ‘Us’ His appearance isn’t too extensive in terms of screen time, but damn, there is not a second of Elisabeth Moss in the extraordinary ‘Us’ that is not real fire and gold. Even more valuable merit if we take into account that his wonderful performance is located within a film in which each scene deserves to be celebrated as something close to perfection. Secondary? Yes. Unforgettable? Also. We at eCartelera 7 ‘Shirley’ Celebrated as one of the most daring and surprising biopics of recent years, ‘Shirley’ found the best and most convincing of its arguments in the leading performance of Elisabeth Moss. And it is that, from the first appearance of her, the actress completely disappears in the body, face, gestures, fears, fears and passions of Shirley Jacksonthus giving shape to another really memorable work. 8 ‘The invisible man’ An absolute recital. If you are looking for the best interpretation of Elisabeth Moss on the big screen, here it is. ‘The invisible man’ offered the actress a gift disguised as paper and she made the most of it, dazzling with its delivery, crossing the screen with its terror, hypnotizing with its close-ups and devastating with an unforgettable outcome. A capital interpretation in one of the great horror films of recent years. The invisible man in eCartelera 9 ‘The Free World’ The most obvious example that Elisabeth Moss is an actress capable of raising an entire film on her own we find it in ‘The Free World’, the film directed in 2016 by Jason Lew. Accompanied by a Boyd Holbrook whom she mercilessly devours at an interpretive level from the first to the last scene, the actress seizes the film with great ease, making her wonderful work the most outstanding virtue of a simply correct proposal in the rest. Of elements. 10 ‘Mad Men’ Okay, it’s cheating because the excellent ‘Mad Men’ is a series and not a movie, but here we have come to celebrate the immense talent of Elisabeth Moss. Y here is the best interpretation of his career. No, seriously, look at the image that accompanies this text. Incontestable.

The way the camera observes her, her very particular gestures, his delicacy when it comes to immersing himself in dramatic stories and his firmness when it comes to more abrasive material, make her an interpreter different from the rest. The weight of her character in the plot doesn’t matter, Elisabeth Moss will make her echo resonate with the force of a thousand storms in the public’s memory.

Serve feet this special to highlight the interpretive strength and amazing talent of one of the best actresses of her generation. With a glorious past, an always interesting present and a future full of exciting projects, we have Elisabeth Moss for a while. It is worth celebrating.