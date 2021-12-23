from Singo to Traorè and Boga – SOS Fanta

There Africa Cup of Nations has been confirmed since from 9 January to 6 February 2022, it will be played in Cameroon. The squads of the African national teams are starting to come out, obviously the choices also concern the fantasy coaches. Let’s now see the pre-called of the Ivory Coast, which were among the most anticipated.

The main news concerns the exclusion of the outside of Turin Wilfried Singo, which is not on the list and thus remains available to Juric in Turin. Instead, there are the Serie A players Kessie (Milan), Boga (Sassuolo), Traoré (Sassuolo) and Akpa Akpro (Lazio). Among the Ivorian players present in Italy, Djidji and Kone of Turin and Gondo of Salernitana have not been called up. By announcing the squad, the Ivory Coast talks about the list for the preparation stage for the African Cup. The list is of 28 players, being pre-called some decisions can still change (including Covid, injuries and more). Here is the list of Ghana (inside only Felix Afena-Gyan) e here that of Cameroon (there is Anguissa, not Tameze).

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (Wolkite Ketema), Badra Ali Sangare (JDR Stars), Abdoul Karim Cisse (Asec Mimosas), Ira Eliezer Tape (San Pedro).

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Villarreal), Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Willy Boly (Wolverhampton), Wilfried Kanon (Pyramids), Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen), Simon Deli (Adana Demirspor), Ghislain Konan (Reims).

Midfielders: Habib Maiga (Metz), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley), Serey Die (Sion), Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven), Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio), Franck Kessié (AC Milan), Hamed Traore (Sassuolo), Max Gradel (Sivasspor), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

Forwards: Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jean Evrard Kouassi (Trabzonspor), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal), Sebastien Haller (Ajax), Christian Kouame (Anderlecht), Yohan Boli (Al-Rayyan), Karim Konate (Asec Mimosas) .

