from Skov Olsen and Pavoletti to Dalbert – SOS Fanta

The 21st day of Serie A ends tonight with the postponement between Cagliari And Bologna, a match that for many can prove to be fundamental in a fantasy football key. Let’s go and see the probable formations of the two teams, missing less and less at the start of the race.

CAGLIARI – Line-up outlined for Cagliari coach Walter Mazzarri. The novelty is represented by the return from the disqualification of Dalbert, with the Brazilian favorite on Lykogiannis to act wide on the left. On the right there will be Bellanova while the trio Deiola-Grassi-Marin is confirmed in the middle. In defense he was not summoned Ceppitelli, yesterday for him personalized work, so we are moving towards the confirmation of Altare together with Lovato and Carboni. In front of the tandem Joao Pedro–Pavoletti.

BOLOGNA – The unavailability linked to Covid push the Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic to almost obligatory training choices. In defense they will miss Medel (positive) and Soumaoro (not called), so space for the three line Bonifazi-Binks-Theate. The only real doubt is where right, both for The Gazzetta dello Sport that for The Corriere dello Sport, Skov Olsen is favorite over De Silvestri. On the left there will be Dijks, in the middle it’s up to Svanberg and Dominguez (favorite over Viola). Certainty ahead Arnautovic with Orsolini and Soriano behind him.

