From “Slow Horses” to “Shining Girls”: these are all the premieres of Apple TV + in April

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who work in an MI5 dump department: Slough House. (Apple TVPlus)

AppleTV+ it also presents new releases in April between fiction series and documentaries. The highlight of what will soon arrive in its catalog is the series starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; the return of Elisabeth Moss to television with Shining Girls; and the premiere of the documentary series on the life and career of Magic Johnson. Find out here all the titles that will land on the streaming platform in the following weeks.

Slow Horses – April 1st

Oscar winner, Gary Oldman, stars in this espionage series that adapts the first novel by Mick Herron, recognized with the CWA Gold Dagger Award. The story follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in an MI5 dump department: Slough House. In addition to Oldman, they also act Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke. The first two episodes arrive this Friday, April 3, and the rest of the season will be released weekly. In total, there will be six chapters that will be released on the platform.

Gary Oldman stars in this spy drama alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke. (Apple TVPlus)

Pinecone & Pony – April 8

DreamWorks AnimationFirst Generation Films and the writer Kate Beaton present this children’s series based on the book The Princess and the Pony. Spanning eight episodes, the animated comedy centers on Pinecone, a little girl, and her friend, Pony, on her adventures to prove that she is ready to find her place in the world and with a lot of love. fun in between.

“Pinecone & Pony” is a series for the whole family that will come to the platform. (Apple TVPlus)

Roar – April 15

Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, the creators of Glowadapt the homonymous novel of short stories written by cecelia ahern. The result is an anthology series focused solely on various female protagonists who will show us their perspective of seeing the world from their different experiences. Nicole Kidman (also executive producer), Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward They make up the cast of this intimate and moving production that is between comedy and drama with a mixture of magical realism, futuristic contexts and more situations. All eight episodes will be released on Friday, April 15.

Nicole Kidman stars in and produces “Roar,” the anthology series about diverse female experiences. (Apple TVPlus)

They Call Me Magic – April 22

The docuseries divided into four parts deals with the life and career of Earvin Magic Johnson, the former American basketball player and considered one of the best in the history of this sport. “For Earvin Johnson, global sports icon, ‘Magic’ encompasses many meanings. It is the brilliance of his beaming smile and his dazzling style of play that forever changed the sport of basketball. It’s that magnetic connection that bonded him to the love of his life. It is the shock and pain he felt upon learning of his HIV diagnosis, emotions that he managed to transform into triumphs by changing the global perspective on the disease and overcoming it against all dire odds. It is his dazzling transformation from sports superstar to businessman superstar, breaking new ground for former athletes and revolutionizing the way business is done between corporate America and black communities.

The life and career of Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be told in a four-part documentary. (Apple TVPlus)

Shining Girls – April 29

Made by Elizabeth Moss (Emmy winner for The Handmaid’s Tale), the drama was based on the best seller of the same name written by Lauren Beukes. The story centers on Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist who gave up investigative journalism after being the victim of a traumatic assault. When she hears a murder story that reminds her of her own case, she teams up with experienced and troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to follow in the footsteps of her attacker, whose true identity she does not know. The season will be made up of eight episodes, with the first three episodes releasing on April 29.

Years after a brutal assault placed her in an ever-changing reality, Kirby Mazrachi discovers that a recent murder is linked to the attack he suffered. (Apple TVPlus)

