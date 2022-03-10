From SLP to Hollywood, these are the international films that showed off the territory of Potosí

San Luis Potosi it has become one of the favorite states for the film industry; its streets, emblematic places and landscapes lend themselves as ideal settings to be the locations of national and international filmsof the size of Hollywood.

Royal Fourteen, Mexquitic de Carmona and Villa of Kings have been some of the Potosí municipalities that have housed directors and movie stars such as Catherine Zeta-JonesEdward Norton Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Eva Longoriaamong others.

These productions not only leave the San Luis Potosi destinations for tourism, but also represent important assets for the economic spill state and local.

According to data from the Secretary of Tourism of San Luisbetween 2005 and 2010 only four tapes that were recorded in Potosí territory, both national and international, left a spill of more than 190 million pesos.

Some of these tapes are as follows:

the legend of fox

Part of this film was shot in Mexico, specifically in Villa of Kings and its surroundings, as well as in parts of New Zealand.

It was directed by New Zealander Martin Campbell and starred Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The filming, according to the Filming Department of the Ministry of Tourism, left an economic spill for the state of 180 million 12 thousand pesos.

For this sequel to “The mask of Zorro” (1998) part of the recordings were made in the famous “Hacienda de Gogorrón”.

In addition, places in the municipality of Hidalgo Salt Flatsin the highlands of Potosí, to give life to the epic scenes of the film.

Frida

The 2002 film, directed by Julie Taymor, brought with it the historic center of San Luis Potosi to the actors Salma Hayek, alfred molina (Dr. Octopus in Spiderman), Geoffrey Rush, diego moon, Antonio Banderasamong others.

The aspects of the life of this iconic Mexican painter of the 20th century were recorded in the streets of this city to resemble the landscapes of Coyoacanin Mexico City, where he lived, and even Paris.

Some of the places used for filming were the San Francisco Gardenthe Plaza de Aranzazú, the Monumental Palace, the Center for the Arts of San Luis Potosí “Centenario”, and others; likewise, some other scenes were recorded in the state of Puebla.

Bandits

For this movie, again Salma Hayek he returned to Potosí lands, this time taking as a stage the great landscapes of Royal Fourteen.

The filming left a spill of 8 million 85 thousand pesos in the state, according to the Ministry of Tourism of the entity.

In addition to Hayekfor filming in the Potosí plateau, directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg selected stars such as Penelope CruzSteve Zahn and even the endearing edgar vivar (No no on The Chavo of the Eight).

The Mexican

The acclaimed actor Hollywood, Brad Pitt also took his turn to film scenes in San Luis Potosi. Again the municipality of Royal Fourteen It was the location chosen by director Gore Verbinski for the production of this romantic comedy.

Next to Pitt in this tourist site the actress was as stellar Julia Roberts. According to specialized sites, the actor not only enjoyed the streets of this Magic Town during his time filming, but also gastronomy, which made him return years later accompanied by his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston.

Among the places of the potosino plateau of Royal Fourteen that were reflected in this tape is the famous Ogarrio Tunnela must to visit this place.

christened

places like the Main Square and the Warrior Garden at historic center of San Luis Potosi were the locations for this film based on the events of the cristero war of the late 1920s in Mexico.

The 2011 film was directed by Dean Wright and featured actors such as Andy Garcia, Eva LongoriaPeter O’Toole.

For this film, in addition to the Potosí sites, several scenes were made in the states of Durango, ZacatecasPuebla, Tlaxcala and even the Castle chapultepec in Mexico City.

Pancho Villa

Part of this tape was filmed in Mexquitic de CarmonaSan Luis Potosi.

Again Antonio Banderas like Salma Hayek were chosen to record their scenes in this potosino municipalitywhere the Spanish actor gave life to the revolutionary Doroteo Arangobetter known as Pancho Villa.

Mexican productions also turn to SLP

desert inside

The film directed by Rodrigo Plá was filmed in the potosino desert. The scenes were partially recorded in Armadillo of the Infantes, Palula Ranch and Vanegas, leaving an economic benefit of just over 1,593,500 pesos, according to the Secretary of Tourism.

Hell

This national film that portrays the current problems of drug trafficking and organized crime in Mexico was recorded again in the plateau of San Luis Potosibut this time in the municipality of Matehuala.

Damian Alcázar was the leading actor in this film directed by Luis Estrada. Among the scenes of the film stands out a place that became a must for the tourists which is the Salón México located in Cedral.

The Thin Yellow Line

The tape recorded in the municipality of Armadillo of the Infantes, Santa Maria del Rio and Hill of San Pedro on San Luis Potosi It was the debut feature of director Celso R. García.

This movie starred Damian Alcázar, along with actors like Joaquín Cosío, Silverio Palacios, Américo Hollander and Gustavo Sánchez.

According to the State Secretary of Tourismandl Filming Department in San Luis Potosí ha provided support in the development of film projects since 2000.

“Since then, national and international production houses have been increasingly interested in the Potosi scenarios thanks to the great diversity of natural, architectural and cultural attractions, in addition to its privileged geographical location”, he pointed out.