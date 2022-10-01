From ‘Smile’ to ‘Model 77’: 10 films to enjoy at the new Film Festival

October arrives accompanied by a new edition of the Film Festival. It will be on days 3, 4, 5 and 6 that we will be able to enjoy tickets at 3.50 euros, an affordable figure with which the public is expected to increase its attendance more than considerably to theaters that need it more than ever. And it is that, effectively, we continue to be anchored in collection figures that, beyond the three or four blockbusters capable of living in the past, take us away from the ideal scenario for cinemas. And they (us) place them at a point of risk.

Movies to enjoy at the 2022 Film Festival

1 ‘Argentina, 1985’ Highly acclaimed during its time at the San Sebastian Festival, an illustrious event where it won the coveted audience award, ‘Argentina, 1985’ is ranked as one of the most powerful films of the remainder of the year. Directed by the great Santiago Miter and starring Ricardo Darín, one of the best actors in the world and one of those talents that alone justify the price of a ticket, this story based on real events has all the elements to continue arousing general enthusiasm in the seats. An obligatory appointment. Argentina, 1985 in eCartelera two ‘Model 77’ Starring the immeasurable Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez, who are accompanied by a high-level cast of supporting characters, ‘Modelo 77’ It more than fulfills its long-awaited return to the feature film of one of our best directors, Alberto Rodríguez, six years after the excellent ‘The man with a thousand faces’. On this occasion, the filmmaker, also in charge of the script together with Rafael Cobos, plunges us into a dramatic thriller with a suffocating prison context set in the 1970s and based on real events that It grabs you from the first scene and doesn’t let go until its beautiful final shot. One of the Spanish films of the year, without a doubt. Model 77 in eCartelera 3 ‘Fire’ After the interesting ‘High Life’, Claire Denis returns with ‘Fire’, a romantic drama led by two actors who need no introduction: Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon. Winner of the Silver Bear for Best Director at the latest edition of the Berlin Film Festival, this story of impossible love triangles is one of the most powerful and intense alternatives on an emotional level for this Film Festival. Fire in eCartelera 4 ‘Do not worry dear’ Although it is having a hard time separating it from the multiple and varied controversies, in addition to the quite disastrous criticism, that have been accompanying it lately, ‘Don’t worry, dear’ is a proposal full of positive stimuli. Olivia Wilde’s second job as director after the wonderful ‘Super Nerds’, this story of mystery and intrigue set in the 50’s offers strong emotions, shocking scenes and a memorable lead performance: Florence Pugh. It is not a small reward. Do not worry, dear in eCartelera 5 ‘smile’ Crowned, with justice, as the most terrifying film of 2022 so far, and that we are in a cinematographic exercise that has added a few outstanding triumphs in this genre in recent months, ‘Smile’ is quite an experience. Clever in his narrative techniques, full of scenes that make your skin crawl and force the sonorous scream to escape with a start and with a script above the average of this type of proposals, Parker Finn’s film already smells like a contemporary classic. That’s right. Smile in eCartelera 6 ‘Crimes of the future’ ‘Crimes of the Future’, David Cronenberg’s last film until the arrival of the already announced ‘The Shrouds’, brings us a much more recognizable version of the filmmaker than those presented by the vindicatable ‘Maps to the Stars’ and the failed ‘Cosmópolis’ ‘. Led by an impressive cast where a full Kristen Stewart stands out in every scene, this science fiction story written by Cronenberg himself fascinates and disturbs, hypnotizes and captivates, traps and expels with the same forcefulness. A remarkable proposal that time will end up placing in its rightful place within the filmmaker’s career but that, for now, stands as a new achievement within his work in the 21st century. Crimes of the future in eCartelera 7 ‘The Wild Girl’ Adaptation of the brutal novel signed by Delia Owens, highly recommended reading, ‘The Wild Girl’ combines melodrama and judicial intrigue in one story supported on the shoulders of an unforgettable protagonist who, in her jump to the big screen, has the face and talent of Daisy Edgar-Jones. A proposal full of plot surprises, beautiful landscapes and a cast above the remarkable. The wild girl in eCartelera 8 ‘Avatar’ Before the long-awaited ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’ arrives, it is worth highlighting the definitive role of ‘Avatar’ in adventure films. More than anything because, James Cameron’s film completely reinvented the genre from the most advanced technology. The story, indeed, was not what was important, even though the person in charge of it did not stop emphasizing her valuable environmental message, here what really mattered was the novelty, seeing what had never been seen, feeling what had never been felt. In short, marvel without rest. And in that field, ‘Avatar’ was infallible. Audiences went wild for it, making it the highest-grossing film of all time, yet another record to add to her legacy. It’s not a great movie, in fact, it’s not even Cameron’s best work, but damn it, it’s movie history. And for that alone it is worth enjoying this re-release on the biggest possible screen. Avatar in eCartelera 9 ‘The Innocents’ Another proposal that we have had to wait a long time to enjoy its premiere. Hugely celebrated in its passage through festivals such as Cannes and Sitges, ‘The Innocents’ is one of those films whose impact remains in force long after its viewing, anchoring its wild memory through scenes and characters that come to stay in the memory. An experience as visceral as it is hypnotic. And one of the best movies of the year. The Innocents at eCartelera 10 ‘Moonage Daydream’ Premiered at the last Cannes Festival, an illustrious event in which it was received with applause, ‘Moonage Daydream’ is presented as one of the most interesting musical documentaries of recent years. Unlike the horrible ‘Stardust’, both David Bowie’s family and a group of collaborators actively participated in this project, which increases interest in a proposal in which, really, with which If some of the (very many) anthems of the long-awaited British musical legend were played, it would be enough. Moonage Daydream at eCartelera

But, in addition, on this occasion we are extremely lucky that the billboard works in our favor, offering a series of more than stimulating proposals to enjoy this famous initiative. There is something for everyone: drama, thriller, horror, historical cinema, science fiction, documentaries and even revivals of contemporary classics.

And what about names? We are also leftovers. Whether in the director’s chair with talents of the stature of Alberto Rodríguez, David Cronenberg, James Cameron or Claire Denis, almost nothing, as in front of the camera with Florence Pugh, Ricardo Darín, Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Juliette Binoche or Javier Gutierrez, among many others. There is no excuse not to celebrate the return of the Film Festival in style. To the rooms!