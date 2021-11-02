from Sorrentino to Eastwood, from Diabolik to Matrix here are all the upcoming titles

From the film by Paolo Sorrentino in the running for the Oscars to the Disney animation, cinema returns to make us dream. We will see reinterpretations and sequels of old glories from the past, such as Ghostbusters, West Side Story, The Matrix; exceptional biopics, such as those dedicated to Carla Fracci and De Filippo; the inevitable Christmas cinepanettone.

It begins on 8 and 10 December with the film “Carla” dedicated to Fracci (it will then go on prime time on Rai 1 on 5 December), with Alessandra Mastronardi and the advice of the same dancer who passed away on 27 May. Many scenes are shot right at La Scala where the étoile was the absolute protagonist: it is a biopic from which all the strength of the great protagonist of Italian dance emerges.

Ghostbusters, the legend continues

“Ghostubsters: Legacy”, directed by Jason Reitman will instead be in theaters from November 18, after the preview at Alice nella città, for the Rome Festival. The film is the sequel to the two successful “Ghostbusters” films directed in 1984 and 1989 by Ivan Reitman, aka Jason’s father: it is a real passing of the baton. The story is set in a small town in Arkansas, where a debt-ridden family inherits a haunted house.

November 24 is the turn of “Encanto”, the animated film by Disney (for the first time set in Colombia) closely linked to the Mexican “Coco” of 2017. “Encanto” tells the story of a family, the Madrigal, whose members are endowed with extraordinary powers (except one, Mirabel, excluded from the gift for inexplicable reasons). A hymn to diversity and multi-ethnic Latin America.

Here is Sorrentino’s film that aims for the Oscars

The same day will be in cinemas (and from December 15 on Netflix) will be released “It was the hand of God”, the new film by Paolo Sorrentino, born from an autobiographical inspiration, which Italy has nominated for an Oscar. A coming-of-age story that tells about Naples and the Maradona phenomenon. “This was a film that could not be told like the others: you had to let your feelings and emotions speak,” said the director presenting his new effort in Venice.

“Cry Macho – Homecoming” is the new film directed and starring Clint Eastwood, now 91, which will be in theaters from 2 December. Based on the 1975 novel written by N. Richard Nash, co-author of the screenplay with Nick Schenk, “Cry Macho” tells the story of Michael “Mike” Milo, an elderly horse breeder and former rodeo star, who is commissioned by his head to bring the son back to Texas from Mexico, to remove him from the alcoholic mother.

The event will be released on 13, 14 and 15 December for Sergio Rubini’s “I Fratelli De Filippo”, which will be screened by Rai for the Christmas period. Peppino, Titina and Eduardo told in a more popular and direct way than in Mario Martone’s “Qui rido io”. The film takes us to Naples where the three brothers live with their mother, Luisa De Filippo, but they have a major problem: they were not recognized by their father Eduardo Scarpetta (Giancarlo Giannini).

Beware of the sequel: it’s an author

On December 16th it’s the turn of West Side Story, the famous musical from the 1950s revisited by Steven Spielberg, who had never ventured into this genre. The story is that of a forbidden love between two teenagers, in one of the multiethnic neighborhoods of New York, the Upper West Side. Starring the young American Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria, a Puerto Rican girl played by newcomer Rachel Zegler.

On the same day “Diabolik” is also released, the highly anticipated film dedicated to the famous crime genius invented by Angela and Luciana Giussani, postponed for a year due to the pandemic. In revisiting the comic book character, the Manetti Bros have chosen Luca Marinelli as the protagonist in the role of Diabolik, while Miriam Leone and Valerio Mastandrea are respectively Eva Kant and Inspector Ginko. But be careful, because always on the 16th “Who framed Santa Claus?” by Alessandro SIani, the cinepanettone with Christian De Sica, Leigh Gill, Angela Finocchiaro, Diletta Leotta.

Also in December, 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected. The sequel to “Spider-Man: Far from Home” stars Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker, flanked by Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei. After Mysterio reveals his identity, Peter asks Stephen Strange for help in using the magic, but the spell doesn’t go as planned…

Another highly anticipated film due out on December 16 is Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” with a stellar cast: Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons. As is known, the film follows the real events that in 1995 led Patrizia Reggiani to be the instigator of the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci.

Cinepanettoni and the return of the Matrix

Around Christmas should also be released “Superheroes” by Paolo Genovese, with Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Greta Scarano, Elena Sofia Ricci, Vinicio Marchioni. Based on the novel of the same name by Genovese, the film tells the story of two young lovers who try to survive the passing of time.

Finally, the fourth chapter of a very famous science fiction saga, “Matrix Resurrections”, expected for January 1st. The first three chapters were directed by the Wachowski brothers, who have since changed their sex. This time there is only Lana Wachowski behind the camera, who directs the usual excellent Keanu Reevee in the sequel (or reboot) that takes up the story where it ended, with the peace between machines and humans. Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt also return to the chaste. New entry: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci.