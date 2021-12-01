FROM SOUTH AFRICA / “The Omicron variant is the least of the problems, TB and HIV are worse”

“There is a saying here: there is nothing that hasn’t already happened under the African sun”. Andrew has been working in South Africa, in Cape Town, for many years. We talked with him about the new emergency created worldwide by the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, discovered by South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, national president of doctors. “The variant has mild symptoms – fatigue, headache, cold, itchy throat – but it didn’t admit anyone. This reaction in the world doesn’t make any sense, ”Coetzee said. “We are not in Europe” explains Andrea, “there are more serious things to think about”.

Falcone / “Masks? It is impossible to get infected outdoors but they have a positive impact “

Some data. South Africa: 2,963,679 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 41,457 cases in the last 28 days, 89,822 total deaths, 900 in the last 28 days; 25,448,767 vaccine doses administered, 2,961,878 in the last 28 days. Italy: 5,015,790 total cases, 241,007 in the last 28 days, 133,739 total deaths, 1,619 in the last 28 days; 95,984,088 doses administered, 6,079,125 in the last 28 days. 59.55 million inhabitants Italy; 59.31 million South Africa, according to the World Bank (2020).

Covid vaccine bulletin today 1 December / 800 thousand inoculations in the last 48 hours

How is the situation in Cape Town?

I’m not worried, and neither are the people around me. The Omicron variant, but also Covid itself, is something that adds to the more serious problems that already exist.

What do you mean?

There is still a high level of poverty, many still struggle to bring food to the table, to understand us.

How do you protect yourself from Covid?

The mask is mandatory, everyone wears it, black and white. Vaccinations continue in a positive way, but there are still many people who do not want to be vaccinated, for different reasons. Compared to Italy, everything is experienced in a more free way.

Lombardy coronavirus bulletin, 1 December data / Positivity down to 1.3%

Is vaccination mandatory?

No, and neither is the green pass. If you go to a restaurant or a pub you don’t have to show anything, they take your temperature and if you are ok, you go in, sanitize your hands, sit down and take off your mask.

Has the absence of the green pass had serious repercussions on the increase in infections?

No nobody. There are other restrictions, such as the curfew, which has now been in force for 600 days, but in a flexible way: at 10pm, 11pm, sometimes it closes at midnight. In the past, the sale of alcohol has been banned to avoid social gatherings and domestic violence. To date, the sale is legal but the premises close earlier. In any case, the green pass here would not work.

Because?

Because it would be impossible to control it. There is a strong social stratification, there are profound differences. Possible restrictions for someone would be inconceivable for his neighbor.

The main measure launched by the government?

Lockdowns mostly done intelligently, especially at the start of the pandemic. They have curbed the infections and are still in force. For example, he only goes to work that he has to be in contact with the public. But now universities tell students to get vaccinated to go back to campuses.

And how do young people respond?

They are reluctant to get the injection. In the evening you meet them in pubs, without a mask. They will discount the lockdown on a psychological level, because it limits their freedom of contact and expression.

Who has affected Covid the most?

The elderly, especially those with multiple pathologies.

Coetzee defined the alarm aroused in the world as “excessive”, the reaction, in the face of mild symptoms and patients all healed, “disproportionate”.

It was disproportionate here too, flights to and from South Africa were immediately blocked, but from what I read there was no real scientific appreciation of the work. In any case, we remained at level 1 out of 5 in terms of alarms and countermeasures. People go to work, wear masks, there is a curfew and stop.

Do you have any news of the variant’s effects on unvaccinated people?

No, because it is still early to evaluate it. Symptoms are mild and different from those of the other variants.

How do you see the Italian and European situation from your point of observation?

I understand that an important cultural factor plays, being exposed to something new, intense, of which one is afraid because it cannot be controlled. And then there is no space.

What does it mean?

Density in Europe is high, the houses are small, the places most confined. South Africa is three times Italy.

Have you been vaccinated?

Yes, I preferred to do it even if no one at work asked me the problem. I only received an informative email.

As a result of this health policy, which here would be considered lax and irresponsible, are you sure that the situation has not worsened?

As I understand it, the situation is under control; I would say that there is the right amount of alarmism, without exaggerating. There are certainly far fewer people in intensive care than last year.

Is there concern about the contagions that may come from the surrounding states?

There are more controls, yes. I know a very old person who had a lot of trouble getting back from Namibia to the Cape. But Covid is not the main concern, there are more serious things to think about.

Eg?

South Africa’s main electricity supplier sells energy overseas and cuts off the power to certain neighborhoods and cities when it needs maintenance. You need to have a generator that works. And then, for many, there is poverty. In these parts there is a saying: there is nothing that has not already happened under the African sun.

And therefore also Covid. As if to say: you have seen them all.

Go and see how many people here are dying of tuberculosis or HIV. I have an Italian doctor friend who worked at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, who was blown away by the gravity of these emergencies. Is there a Covid pandemic? Perhaps nothing will be the same as before, as they say, but in the meantime we go on.

(Federico Ferraù)

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

READ ALSO:

LONG COVID / “Heart, nerves and brain: this is how it affects one patient out of 5” FROM SOUTH AFRICA / “The Omicron variant is the least of the problems, TB and HIV are worse” COVID / Patients from Germany in Lombardy: the primates who have convinced the Germans

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED