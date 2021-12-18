From sovereign to banking, the support of the Fed and shareholders changes face. And the ECB will have to yield

Do the central banks that have decided a first – at least formal – tightening of their expansionary policies really include the fight against inflation as their guiding principle? Thinking back to the sensational my fault of the Governor of the Bank of England to Her Majesty’s consumers, one would think so. And also the official elimination of the adjective transient from the definition of inflation that emerged in the latest Fed statement, he would speak this language.

Be careful though. Because the devil is in the details. And in the maze of the market. These two graphs





Trend of inflationary forecasts on the day of the Fed board (15 December)

Source: Bloomberg





US implicit interest rate trend priced by futures

Source: Financial Times

they reveal a fundamental reality that we will have to deal with, given that the ever more nagging question about how to cope with the emerging divergence of policies between central institutes. The first shows how price forecasts rose by 10 basis points in just the two hours following communications from the Federal Reserve’s Monetary Committee (FOMC) last Wednesday. The second, however, shows us how already the following day futures signaled clear and reassuring confidence on the part of traders in Jerome Powell’s real operational intentions on rate hikes.

Translated, the Fed has completely lost credibility. And here comes the key concept: central banks operate as a pivot but no longer as a playmaker. I am like a traffic cop who channels traffic but whose function ends once everyone has decided which side of the square to turn. Every month or month and a half, the meetings of the various boards catalyze attention and bring order to the market chaos: after which, realism prevails in the trading rooms. This latter concept is light years away from the reasoning of those who for months has branded and declassified as transitory an inflation which, for example, in Great Britain in April is expected at 6%.

There is more, though. Both the Fed and the Bank of England have operated in mode Falcon, at least compared to full quarters of lasseiz-faire monetary bordering on the Faustian. But they did so without immediately effective moves against the gallop in prices. It is useless to raise rates or overturn the dot plots to the point of reporting 3 upward adjustments for 2022, when at the same time the purchase programs remain operational. The Bank of England without affecting the amounts in the slightest, the Fed more cunningly selling a doubling of the taper countervalues ​​at the market and public opinion but still ensuring firm rates and record balance sheets until March 31st. All this, then, with a view to total flexibility. That is, if the situation’s Micron blows the bank, you go back to the previous regime in real time.

It is difficult to fight inflation effectively in such a way. Of course, always better than the recipe of the Turkish central bank but it would be necessary to remain in the field of credibility. Why this gamble in gambling, then? Just to secure the headlines and buy some more time, hoping for the catalyst of the pandemic? No. These other two graphs show it,





Correlation between the Stoxx 600 banking sector and 10-year US Treasury yields

Source: Bloomberg





Correlation between the Stoxx 600 banking sector and aggregate target price

Source: Bloomberg

from which we note a key element: after quarters of support for the sovereign sector, it is now up to commercial banks to benefit from some of the services of the Fed and its partners. Mislav Matejka. strategist at JP Morgan, has no doubts: Banks represent next year’s key play, both in terms of potential increases in yields and the flattening of their curve. And it is no coincidence that the two images refer to the Banks of the Euro Stoxx 600, or the banking sector of the European benchmark index.

The ECB, in fact, was the only one of the main central banks to remain formally dove, confirming the end of the Pepp on March 31st but playing the APP expansion card for the same time frame. Little stuff, actually. But symbolically enough to guarantee headlines for the newspapers. There is a problem, however, and the second graph clearly shows it: the trends in sovereign yields play a role in the destiny of the banking sector and in the case of the European one, operating under a strong discount regime, the traders are already pricing something else. That is, a 20% upside over the next 12 months at the aggregate target price level. In short, the ECB must do something. And perhaps, it has already done so. Because the non-collapse of the EU stock exchanges after the board is basically a sign of a forced tightening of monetary policies in progress, something that will be noticed only after the fact.

But on which banks already rely today. A not by chance. With an earnings per share multiple of 8.5 and a price-to-book of 0.6, the banking sector of the Stoxx 600 is not only at an all-time low in terms of price but is running on a 45% discount regime in terms of P / E. on the index in its entirety. In short, the sovereign spread has to wait for a while, because banks (and their profitability) also have their needs. And the ECB will have to understand this. Indeed, it has already done so, as on Friday it announced how no further TLTRO auctions will be held, as continental institutions can count on ample liquidity. Is it the fault of the only 52 billion requested at the latest allotment? No, it is the whole mechanism that will now change structure: from supra-centered to central bank.

At least for a while. The direct consequence of such an underlying policy shift? This last graph shows you:





Correlation between US Liquidity Index and Treasury / Junk spread

Source: Bloomberg

approximately 3,200 zombie companies in the world, or those that in the last six quarters of the pandemic have recorded an average interest service ratio below 1, appear to be destined for extinction. And in this case, almost in real time, since if the increase in the taper value is equivalent to fresh water due to inflation dynamics, on the other hand, it immediately impacts those of liquidity. In short, more than 10% of the 25,518 zombie firms officially classified and traced as such worldwide, could say goodbye as early as 2022. Central banks have indeed changed their paradigm. But not in the sense in which this revolution is commonly interpreted.