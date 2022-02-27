from space proposals to the best DOOM successor

Steam gave the green light yesterday to the Next Fest, a period of celebration where the Valve platform will serve as a showcase for hundreds of titles that seek to gain a foothold in the market in the coming months and years. One week – from February 21 to 28— where we can try totally free games and expand our range of titles that we can buy in the future.

There are not only very low budget indie games, you will find high stakes AA, horror games, shooter and even a huge variety of strategy games. This is the best way to approach proposals that would otherwise they would be overshadowed at launcher from Valve.

For this reason, in 3D Games PC we have downloaded a very good amount of them and we have selected the best shooter that you can try right now, at no added cost, and that we highly recommend playing. Here you will find 6 titles with five details that have drawn our attention to them.

boundary

Release date: Unknown

Gender: shooter tactical

You’ll like it if you’ve played Squad

Spatial setting with a certain realistic touch in a setting that reminds us of a mix of Gravity with Call of Duty.

Slow action reminiscent of Rainbow Six: Siege, where every bullet counts and characters aren’t bullet sponges.

Visually remarkable thanks to Unreal Engine 4 .

. Crazy and visually spectacular gadgets although consistent with the action of the game.

although consistent with the action of the game. A very successful move despite facing the weightlessness.

Download Link: Boundary

CROWZ

Release date: Unknown

Gender: shooter massive

You’ll like it if you’ve played Call of Duty: Warzone

It has Warzone and PUBG Battlegrounds like referents at all times.

at all times. A wide map and a wide variety of weapons, so we have many hours of content ahead of us.

and a wide variety of weapons, so we have many hours of content ahead of us. Two game modes : a battle royale where we will have to defend chemical components and leave the map; and another a classic domination mode.

: a battle royale where we will have to defend chemical components and leave the map; and another a classic domination mode. Team play as a house brand.

as a house brand. Although the fighting is tough, the game forces us to keep a low profile, with small skirmishes instead of big fights.

Download Link: CROWZ

scath

Release date: 2022

Genre: Bullet Hell

You’ll like it if you’ve played DOOM Eternal

crazy and frantic You can not ask for more.

You can not ask for more. The action under Unreal Engine has nothing to envy to the best Triple A of the recent market.

to the best Triple A of the recent market. It leaves aside any type of story and only presents us with a single objective: to leave a labyrinth created procedurally where we will always have the possibility to choose the path.

where we will always have the possibility to choose the path. Although it is more enjoyed alone, we can always call up to two friends more to help us find the way out.

more to help us find the way out. Hordes of enemies so ugly – in the best way – inspired and varied that they would make the very man smile. doomguy.

Download Link: Scat

Battle Cry of Freedom

Release date: March 1, 2022

Gender: shooter realistic

You’ll like it if you’ve played Verdun

Call of Duty and Battlefield would correspond to the opposite side of the balance.

shooter realistic set in the American Civil War.

500 online players fighting on the same battlefield.

fighting on the same battlefield. If the previous issue blows your mind, wait until you meet the Commander Battles mode, a PvE with up to 800 characters AI controlled.

AI controlled. The best Battlefield specialization carried out by different ranks, military branches and units, we can even choose to be a musician to encourage our peers in the cold battle

in the cold battle Although it does not enjoy the best destruction of the market, it is very interesting to see how the palisades fly away or how we can build the trenches ourselves.

Download Link: Battle Cry of Freedom

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Release date: 2022

Gender: shooter in the third person

You’ll like it if you’ve played Singularity

An indie that recovers the best of those first Resident Evil? Yes please.

The action is much more leisurely than it may seem.

is much more than it may seem. A much more experience claustrophobic and terrifying than its first part.

than its first part. Every bullet counts, so don’t risk needlessly.

The graphic section has improved considerably.

Download Link: Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

BLACKTAIL

Release date: Unknown

Gender: shooter in first person

You’ll like it if you’ve played Kena: Brigde of Spirits

Why do we want a weapon if we have our faithful magic bow as a companion?

mythology inherited from slavic folklore with Baba Yaga and the Wendigo as recognizable figures.

with Baba Yaga and the Wendigo as recognizable figures. Decisions and a story that, although restrained, has a background thanks to its very interesting mythology.

and a story that, although restrained, has a background thanks to its very interesting mythology. Soundtrack that is very reminiscent of the work that Mikolai Stroinski did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

A certain very curious survival component.

A move with dodge, charged attacks and frenzy that feel like a glove.

Download Link: BLACKTAIL

Remember that throughout the week of the Next Fest, from 3DJuegos PC we will recommend you games so that you can have a good time without having to search among the hundreds of free proposals from the catalog.