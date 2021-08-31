From Spain | Barcelona tries for Cavani

After the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson’s space Cavani at Manchester United it is always inferior. Therefore, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils would have proposed the Uruguayan striker al Barcelona . The Catalan newspaper reveals that the player would be happy to wear the Blaugrana shirt, but the operation is complicated due to the legal costs of hiring, considering the complicated economic situation that the Laporta club is experiencing. El delantero uruguayo aceptaría salir del United tras la llegada de Cristiano to United El club catalán valora al experimentado atacante, but on salary he hace …Read on alfredopedulla

El delantero uruguayo aceptaría salir del United tras la llegada de Cristiano to United El club catalán valora al experimentado atacante, but on salary he hace

Adam Sandler: Netflix removed China from the new film’s plot because it doesn’t do business there

Netflix pushed Adam Sandler to eliminate China from the plot of his new film, the sports comedy Hustle, Why He Doesn’t Do Business in That … in Spain, but the original idea involved the …



Cristiano Ronaldo: “Returning to United is a dream come true, we will write history again”

… the years spent in Manchester have been absolutely incredible “Db Barcellona (Spain) 08/08 / … now that his move to the Red Devils has been made official from the Juventus.



From Spain: “Juve-Pjanic, slowdown: Sevilla check” Tuttosport

Civitella del Tronto, Stefania Barile’s personal exhibition at the Spanish Fortress

Civitella del Tronto. From 1 to 15 September next, at the Spanish Fortress of Civitella del Tronto, as part of the “Art Review”, curated by …



