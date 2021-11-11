From Spain: hundreds of fake profiles and Twitter bots to push the Superlega through the media

Thousands of fake accounts Twitter to guide public opinion in favor of Real Madrid and the Super League. If the battle in April between the twelve founding clubs (today three, Juve and Barcelona in addition to Real) and UEFA was also and above all in the media, from this point of view the news coming from Spain makes a lot of noise. According to a report from the communications agency Pandemic Digital, published by the Iberian media El Confidencial, the social strategy of the supporters, and specifically of Florentino Perez, would have made extensive use of bots and fake accounts in an attempt to manipulate public opinion.

272,000 profiles tweeted about the Super League right away. This is the incredible amount of tweets that poured into the popular social network on April 18, immediately after the announcement of the European Super League project. Most of these views, especially those coming from profiles considered “influential”, would have been against the project. With two major exceptions, at least limited to Spain: the profiles of Real Madrid and those of El Chiringuito, a Spanish TV broadcast which, between Superlega and the market, has experienced a season of great growth.

Humanly impossible. In this amount of tweets, a large amount would be reported due to fake accounts. In some cases, these would be profiles created ad hoc and without followers, in others already existing bots, connected to the Spanish right and ultra-right circles, with which Florentino Perez has already shown a certain affinity during his career. . Real’s number one would have been the recipient of one of the most communicated messages, #EstamosContigoPresi (we are with you president): 18 thousand tweets, coming from 7 thousand accounts, conveyed this message. Other profiles have distinguished themselves for an activity beyond humanly possible, for example the account @ melvis04487089 would have tweeted 144 times on the Superlega, going so far as to publish 10 tweets in the same second. A demonstration of the fact that it is a bot and not a human being. 3,600 tweets reported the catchphrase “The Super League is a good idea and will revolutionize football.” The media campaign would then change its focus, leading to the global #CeferinOut, the hashtag that has long starred Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA. In Spain, Javier Tebas, number one in La Liga, received a similar fate, in his case with the caption # TebasDimisión.