From Spain: Juve, a pro-Barcelona clause in De Ligt’s contract. Ajax still have to cash in | First page

The words of Mino Raiola about the future of Matthijs De Ligt delivered before Christmas opened an incredible and unthinkable front in the future of the Dutch defender who could really leave Juventus at the end of the season with several interested clubs, with the bianconeri still struggling with economic problems and with one release clause which will be activated starting from June 30th.

A PRO BARCELONA DETAIL – And it was precisely that release clause that was the subject of in-depth analysis by the Spanish newspaper Sport that revealed how the expected figure is “lower” for Barcelona who had already tried to buy it two years ago, but did not find an agreement with Ajax. The clause that will be activated at the end of the season, in fact, will be 125 million euros, about 50 million more than the purchase value agreed by Juventus with the Dutch club. A clause that for Barcelona and only for Barcelona, ​​Raiola obtained was “only” 75 million.

PROBLEMS IN BARCELONA – It must be said and remembered that Barcelona are not going through a fantastic economic moment and the money spent on Ferran Torres should be an exception. Indeed, the biggest problem for the Catalan club would be the salary of about 12 million net that Juventus guarantees him. and that he could hardly earn in Catalonia where a spending review of the amount of wages is underway.

AJAX MUST STILL COLLECT – For Juventus, the deal would not be at no cost anyway because the cost of the De Ligt card has already been amortized for more than half of the amount paid to Ajax and therefore would guarantee a nice capital gain. Furthermore, as regards the physical movement of money, Juventus still owes around 30 million of the 75 originally agreed (and which were payable in 5 years) to Ajax.. Also in this case, a saving on the disbursements in June which will already be burdened by Chiesa and Locatelli and which leaves more room for the bianconeri for a great attack in attack (read Vlahovic).