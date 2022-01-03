From Spain: Morata-Barcelona deal 95% done. The signature in days

Juve front

On the Juve front there is still no pronouncement, indeed the line remains the one launched in recent days, and that is that Morata will not leave Turin without an adequate alternative solution. What does it mean? It means that Juve has defined the identikit of the replacement for the Spanish striker, and the search for his concrete identification has started. But the case risks becoming urgent, also because the Juventus clan cannot underestimate the danger of having a big player in the team with his head now turned elsewhere. Icardi seems to be the solution in pole position, because he combines a player with useful characteristics for the team at the moment to the economic and financial needs of the club. Especially if confirmation arrives from Paris that the PSG is willing to take out a loan with no redemption obligation. In this way Juve could face the remainder of the season with a bridge solution, which still guarantees them solid foundations, without fainting and indeed with the possibility of saving resources to invest on the summer market. Moreover, Icardi also responds to the needs already expressed by Allegri, who had already indicated him as the favorite for the post-CR7: he has international experience and knows Serie A, and is therefore ready for immediate insertion.