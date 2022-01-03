Sports

From Spain – The day Morata decided to leave Juventus

FROM SPAIN – THE DAY MORATA DECIDED TO LEAVE JUVENTUS

From Spain - The day Morata decided to leave Juventus Alvaro Morata’s future seems to be further and further away from Juventus and in Spain they are sure of it. In fact, according to reports from the Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard decided to leave the Juventus club after the quarrel with Massimiliano Allegri due to …

JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE

Juventus-Cagliari 2-0: Bernardeschi on the shields, Szcesny decisive, Alex Sandro the worst, Morata and Kean complete each otherSzczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in …

OFFICIAL – THE FIRST RETURN DAY OF THE UNDER-17 CHAMPIONSHIP POSTPONED

OFFICIAL - The first day of return of the Under17 championship has been postponedWith a press release published on its website, the FIGC postponed the first return day of the Under-17 championship scheduled for Sunday 9 January. This is the press release: “With reference to the current epidemiological emergency situation from …

LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. ASSESSMENTS AT JMEDICAL FOR BONUCCI: FOR HIM EXCLUDING INJURIES, IT WILL BE ASSESSED DAILY

LIVE TJ - Workout finished. Investigations at JMedical for Bonucci: for him excluding injuries, he will be evaluated daily14:23 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the session: “After the double session held yesterday, Juventus continues to prepare for the first match of 2022. On the day …

