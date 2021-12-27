from speculation to parcel for the Germans

Those in Europe who push the most for “green energy policies”, the ones that are putting the poorest citizens to the green, are the Germans. It goes without saying that they are behind the various unclear rules imposed by the Commission. If the Vulgate of the media is that this is for the “Good of the Planet” and climate policies, remember that Germany never does anything for nothing. In reality, at the base, there was the desire to impose one’s own “green” energy technology, especially abroad. In short, the usual mercantilist soup of world economic domination.

But this time it seems that it’s not good, or at least not always good. As the FAZ recalls, the taxpayers of six cities in the Rurh and Rhineland area thought they were making money in Indonesia through their own multi-utility STAEG, which should have invested to produce clean energy in that country. The proceeds, in a complex plot, would then finance public services in Germany. So STAEG could have said that green energy still moved and German cities.

Things didn’t go well. As the FAZ points out, in the end, the 50 million euros invested turned into a bit of exploration and drilling near some volcanic areas, and nothing more. There have also been problems with local populations who did not appreciate a project deemed dangerous. Among other things, if they wanted to produce energy from volcanoes, why not simply do it in Italy, where we have many volcanoes, and studied for quite some time? Because, quite simply, all these projects are aimed, at least theoretically, at generating profits for multi-utilities, especially German ones, through “Environmental” policies.

But this time it went badly and the taxpayers of the six cities will have to pay back the 50 million wasted on the other side of the world, but do not be under any illusions: with the super profits that the marginal electricity tariffs allow they will make up again in a heartbeat!



