From Spider-Man to the Matrix. And in the middle … Sorrentino

“Breath to the trumpets, Turchetti.” Mike was there, it would probably kick off the period most loved by any self-respecting cinephile. As in the most prestigious jewelers, even the distribution houses exhibit, at Christmas time, the most precious diamond (film), hoping that the long Christmas bridge will increase the consequent revenues. With what menu? Rich, very rich also for streaming platforms that will not be outdone by the big screen. From this week, we already have a great taste of what awaits us in the holidays. In fact, this weekend, films are making their debut from which important collections are expected. Starting with Spider-Man – No Way Home, the third film in the saga that will introduce the dimensional multiverse in the MCU. Tomorrow, December 16, is the most awaited moment by many Diabolik lovers with the film of the same name, directed by the Manettis, dedicated to the famous comic book thief, which will be played by Luca Marinelli. House of Gucci will also be released tomorrow, which tells the troubled love story between Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, culminating in the murder, on commission, of him; directed by Ridley Scott, the cast boasts the presence of Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, even if the surrender, soap opera style, does not do justice to the story. There will be no cinepanettone, but the legacy of the Christmas comic film is collected by Alessandro Siani, director and protagonist (almost absolute, given the enormous space he has carved out) of the comedy Who framed Santa Claus ?. He is only his shoulder (and it’s a pity) Christian De Sica, struggling with the boycott of an elf; naive smiles and comedy targeting the family. For hard and pure cinephiles, not to be missed is definitely, always tomorrow, the debut of One Second, yet another great film directed by Zhang Yimou, in what is his greatest declaration of love in cinema.

Next week, the long-awaited Sing 2 debuts, the animated musical that revives the success of its predecessor. And speaking of musicals, on December 23, West Side Story, signed by Steven Spielberg, an adaptation of the famous Broadway show and remake of the 1961 film of the same name, arrives in our cinemas. On the 23rd here is the new comedy by Paolo Genovese, Superheroes, with Alessandro Borghi and Jasmine Trinca, who revolves around a question: how many superpowers must a couple have to resist the passing of time and love each other all their life? At the Spanish Goya Awards he had a record of 20 nominations: he is The Perfect Boss, unsettling dark comedy with an irresistible Javier Bardem in the role of a fake benevolent corporate boss. On December 25, Alessandro Genovesi signs 7 women and a mystery, a remake of François Ozon’s film, with the murder of an entrepreneur and a group of suspected women at the center. Wonderful is Illusioni Perdute, in programming from 30, thanks to the direction of Xavier Giannoli which tells the rise and fall of a young provincial struggling with rigid Parisian society. Same day for the prequel La Befana come di notte 2 – The origins, with Monica Bellucci in the role of the good witch Dolores. Start 2022 just as thrilling. On 1, in fact, Matrix Resurrections comes out, the new chapter of the trilogy, which reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity. For those looking for laughter, they should be guaranteed by Pio and Amedeo who, on New Year’s Eve, will be the protagonists of Belli ciao. Parents, get ready to queue up, instead, to bring the heirs to see Me against You – Lost in time, third adventure with the two social phenomena. Art cinema is Un Eroe, from 3 in theaters, with Asghar Farhadi who returns to shoot a great film in Iran. And on 5 debuts The King’s Man – The origins that tells the origins of the Kingsman agency, between action and patriotic feelings.

Netflix plays a mind-boggling threesome. The power of the dog is already available, considered by many to be the best film of 2021, thanks to the magic of Jane Campion’s direction. Today is the day of Paolo Sorrentino and his very successful and biographical It was the hand of God, Italian candidate for the Oscars while on the 24th Don’t look up, a funny blockbuster about a comet that is about to crash into the Earth, with Leonardo DiCaprio, debuts. Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. On 5 January, however, 4 Metà will make its debut, an original film with Ilenia Pastorelli and Matilde Gioli. Amazon Prime Video plays the cards Encounter, a science fiction title with Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer and, from the 21st, Being the Ricardos, with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, centered on the love story between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Apple TV + has as its strong title, since 17, Il Canto del Cigno, sci-fi with Mahershala Ali, a terminally ill man who decides to entrust his memories to a clone, so as not to make his family suffer. There is no shortage of strong titles on Mediaset Infinity Plus. Until tomorrow you will be able to see, in Premiere, An American Pickle, the comedy with Seth Rogen. From 17 to 23 December, however, here is The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil, again starring the Warren, investigators of the paranormal, while from 24 to 30 the action thriller Fragments from the Past Reminiscence arrives; from 31/12 to 6/1 Malignant is perfect for the whole family. Disney + has, as a novelty, Diario di una schiappa animated version and Home Sweet Home Alone, a sort of remake of Mamma I Lost the Plane, with Star offering Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, with Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Rai focuses on Sergio Castellitto and Eduardo. After Saturday, Sunday and Monday (still available on RaiPlay), Non ti pago will be broadcast on prime time on the 27th. Finally, Sky, for the Christmas period, will show, among others, The bad poet with Castellitto, Comedians by Salvatores, Come un gatto in tangenziale – return to Coccia di Morto, sequel with Cortellesi and Albanese, the beautiful The Father with Anthony Hopkins and, on January 1, will propose, exclusively, the new film by Edoardo Leo, Leave a day in Rome. Star Wars.