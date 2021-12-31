from Spielberg to Superheroes by Paolo Genovese and Sing 2

Five films to see during the Christmas weeekend at the cinema: from West Side Story by Steven Spielberg to Superheroes by Paolo Genovesi to the sequel to the animated film Sing.

THE days of Christmas have always been the most popular and favorite period for Italians to fill cinemas and this year too, anti-Covid restrictions permitting, there are several films worth seeing on the big screen. There are at least five titles that, if you feel the desire to be embraced by the darkness of the rooms, promise great emotions for adults and children.

The five films to see at the cinema at Christmas

West Side Story 2021, Steven Spielberg

We start with a great classic of cinema, that is West Side Story, this time reinterpreted and interpreted by one of the most famous overseas directors, that is Steven Spierlberg. The film, which has been talked about so much, is obviously based on the 1957 theatrical musical, whose film adaptation in 1960 was a resounding success, with the victory of ten Oscars. The basic plot is taken from the love story par excellence, that of Romeo and Juliet, but it is set in 1950s New York. The protagonists of this film are the two very young actors Ansel Elgort And Rachel Zegler.

The perfect boss 2021, Fernando Leon de Aranoa

Another title that is much talked about is “The Perfect Boss” Spanish comedy by Fernando León de Aranoa starring an incredible Javier Bardem who plays the role of a factory owner, ready to do anything to prove that the rumors about him are nothing but slander, the spite of a fired employee.

Superheroes 2021, Paolo Genovese

Still in the field of romantic comedy we find “Superheroes” the film by Paolo Genovese based on the director’s book of the same name published in 2020. The protagonists are Alessandro Borghi And Jasmine Trinca who respectively play Marco, a physics professor and Anna, a cartoonist, who have been together for twenty years. Their love seems to resist the passage of time and for this reason the two can be defined as superheroes, endowed with a unique and rare power: that of those who do not give up in the face of difficulties, but go ahead and defend their love.

Sing 2, Garth Jennings

The little ones, on the other hand, will be happy to see the second chapter of Sing. Five years after the first chapter, Garth Jennings returns with Sing 2, an animated film starring a group of animals who try to organize a musical show in a well-known theater, involving a rock legend. Small curiosity: in the Italian version the voice of the rocker is that of Zucchero.

7 women and a mystery 2021, Alessandro Genovese

Another Italian film in the room is 7 Women and a mystery, new comedy by Alessandro Genovesi which arrives in the dining room on Christmas day. It is an all-female cast, difficult to find in Italy, with exceptional protagonists: Luisa Ranieri, Margherita Buy, Micaela Ramazzotti, Sabrina Impacciatore, Benedetta Porcaroli, Diana Del Bufalo and the iconic Ornella Vanoni, are grappling with the resolution of the murder of the one man who glues them all together.

Like going to the cinema at Christmas

According to the latest decree amended by the government regarding the health emergency, even to go to the cinema on Christmas days it will be necessary to respect some rules. The holders of the green pass vaccination will be admitted to the halls and it will also be necessary to wear an Ffp2 mask for the entire duration of the show. The consumption of food and drinks in the dining room will not be allowed.