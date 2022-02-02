From sports cars to electric motors: Koenigsegg has

Koenigsegg, a sports car manufacturer, unveiled its first electric motor, called Quark, which combines radial and axial motor technology. The performances achieved are interesting.

Raxial Flux, the technology that constitutes the heart of Quark, is able to combine the advantages of the radial motor with that of the axial motor and to guarantee the highest levels of performance required by the cars produced by Koengisegg.

As Dragos-Mihai Postariu, head of the new engine design, explained: “The Quark was designed to deliver strong thrust at low speeds. In this way, as can be seen on the Gemera, there are decisive accelerations even if thermal engines are mounted whose power is used almost exclusively at high speeds. Thanks to Raxial Flux technology we accelerate from 0 to 400 km / h with a continuous thrust and without loss of power ”.

Regarding the name, Koenigsegg explained that he chose it for the

“Fundamentals of magnetism, materials, cooling and packaging. Quarks are the only particle to experience all four fundamental forces (electromagnetism, gravitation, strong interaction and weak interaction). “

The engine is extremely versatile and can also be used on means of transport other than cars, such as boats and airplanes with vertical take-off and landing, without the need for a transmission.

“There are equally compact high-revving engines that can generate even higher peak powers“explained the founder and administrator Christian von Koenigsegg. “But to push a car at certain speeds they must be combined with a gearbox, adding weight and losing efficiency. Instead, with the Quark, you can also have direct transmission in the maritime or aeronautical field”.

To remedy this situation Koenigsegg has developed a complete complete scheme, called Terrier, consisting of 2 Quarks and a six-phase inverter, the David. The result is a compact, essential and light system capable of making the most of every single component.