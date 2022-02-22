From star in ‘El internado’ to being the new Nacho Vidal

rose to fame in The intership playing Marcos Novoa, the student who (theoretically) had just lost his parents in a traffic accident and who had to play almost the father of his little sister Paula. Although he had previously participated in a series on Galician television and later acted in five episodes of the youth series on La Sexta SMS, It was in the Antena 3 series where he stood out for four years, from 2007 to 2010, after seven seasons of broadcast.

That series, to which he arrived at the age of 22 (although he obviously played a younger character) not only elevated Martiño Rivas, but also did the same with Yon González, Blanca Suárez, Elena Furiase or Ana de Armas, becoming a quarry of young actors, well supported by veterans such as Amparo Baró, Luis Merlo, Natalia Millán, Marta Torné, Raúl Fernández or Marta Hazas.

Martiño, son of the writer Manuel Rivas, has since continued to work on television series What The gift of Alba, I know who you are or the cable girls, and also in cinema, and now it has been known that he is the actor chosen for play Nacho Vidal in the biopic that the Starzplay platform prepares for 2023.

The bet is called Nacho Vidal, an XXXL industryand intends to show the ins and outs of the porn industry through the Spanish adult film star, who has led a very intense life, with some complicated recent years, in which he has even been prosecuted for the death of a photographer during a bufo toad rite that he directed. He has also been charged with money laundering in the Emperor operation.

Filming has not yet started, and the advantage that Martiño Rivas, 37, has is that his body has already been worked on. Not in vain, in October 2021 It was the cover of the magazine Men’s Health sporting abs.