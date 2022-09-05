From Star Wars to Guillermo del Toro, the most anticipated series of the fall

Some of the most anticipated premieres of the year will take place this fall, in which renewals of established series will go hand in hand with premieres of new productions, from Andor -the new spinoff of starwars– a Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities or a series about Sex Pistols.

SEPTEMBER: SPIN-OFFSSEQUELS AND THE MOST ANTICIPATED MEGA RELEASES

Disney + will bring out its most punk side on September 7 with Pistola series by Danny Boyle that, based on the biography of his guitarist Steve Jones, will tell the story of the legendary group Sex Pistols.

The Good Fight (Movistar +) will say goodbye in its sixth season with ten episodes in which its usual cast is maintained, headed by Christine Baranski and that can be seen from the 8th.

Mike Tyson returns to the ring that same Thursday on Disney + with the premiere of Mikean eight-episode miniseries that will narrate the life of the historic boxer, who will be played by Trevante Rhodes.



Chelsea and Hillary Clinton will honor women in Are brave (Apple TV+, September 9), a docuseries in which they dialogue with pioneers such as Kim Kardashian or Kate Bush based on the best seller The book of gutsy women.

Cobra Kai, nostalgic sequel to Karate kids, will premiere the same day on Netflix its fifth season, in which the return of Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) is expected.

The legend of Catherine de’ Medici will come to life on Starzplay with The Serpent Queenavailable from the 11th: the one who was despised as queen of France will discover in this historical fiction the infidelities of her husband, her sterility and the difficulties to maintain power.

HBO’s hit dystopia The Handmaid’s Tale its fifth season will start on the 14th, continuing the plot of its main character, played by Elisabeth Moss, in an edition with greater prominence of political strategy.

After the success of the first season of Destiny: The Winx Saga, the second will arrive on Netflix that same Friday, with a new actress (Paulina Chávez) in the role of the fairy Flora after criticism received for racial discrimination.



Andor (September 21 on Disney+), the spinoff of the movie Star Wars: Rogue Onewill recover the character Cassian Andor in the skin of Diego Luna and will expand the universe of the popular saga, which will have a double premiere due to the release on the 28th of the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Consignment.

The trend of spin offs will also reach the universe of The Walking Dead, with the September 22 premiere on AMC+ of Tales of the Walking Deadsix chapters with independent stories that make an anthology of the world of zombies.

Netflix will premiere on the 23rd the first series of Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, The ones in the last row, which narrates the adventures of a group of friends, one of whom is diagnosed with cancer.

The first adaptation of a book by Carmen Mola will arrive on the 25th with the gypsy bridean Atresplayer series in which Nerea Barros is Elena Blanco, a homicide inspector willing to solve a case full of cruelty.

Movistar + will launch the Spanish on September 19 Blackoutfive-episode fiction inspired by the podcast the big blackoutin which a group of characters fight against the consequences of a world without electricity.

OCTOBER OF HORROR AND SUSPENSE

the horror series the midnight club, Starting on Netflix on the 7th, it will bring director Mike Flanagan back into the limelight with the journeys between life and death of a group of friends.

To the auteur horror genre will be added, in a more comic key, wednesdaystill without a release date, in which Tim Burton will perform a spinoff for Netflix of the Addams family focused on the character of the daughter that gives name to the production.



The cinematographic criteria of Guillermo del Toro will serve to collect in the Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities, eight independent horror episodes chosen by the Mexican and directed by different creators that can be seen from the 25th.

And Álex García will star The inmortal(Movistar+, October 27), in which the adventures of a mafia that managed drug trafficking in the nightclubs of Madrid in the nineties are narrated.

NOVEMBER, MONTH OF REMAKE

Disney + will host from the 30th a new version of Willow, of the same title as the film produced by LucasFilm in 1988, in which epic adventures are narrated in a world of fantasy and mythological creatures.

The remake most surprising of the season corresponds to Dangerous liaisons (Starzplay, November 6), an update on the novel dangerous friendshipsin which a couple of young contemporary aristocrats breathe new life into the same dramas and dilemmas of the book.

Among other forecasts for the fall, still with an unknown release date, stand out Este England (Movistar+) in which Kenneth Branagh will play British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, or the trilogy The Kingdom, created by Lars Von Trier in the 90s and that, 25 years after its end, will premiere its third season in the fall of 2022 on Filmin.

Also the Spanish series Nacho, a industry XXX-L in Starzplay, where the actor Martiño Rivas will give life to the porn actor Nacho Vidal.