From Star Wars to Guillermo del Toro, the most anticipated series

The Angels. Some of the most anticipated releases of the year will take place this fall in which renewals of established series will go hand in hand with premieres of new productions, from “Andor” (the new “Star Wars” spin-off) to “Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities” or a series about the Sex Pistols.

SEPTEMBER: SPIN-OFF, SEQUELS AND THE MOST ANTICIPATED MEGA RELEASES

Disney+ will bring out its most punk side on September 7 with “Pistol”, a series by Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting”) that, based on the biography of his guitarist Steve Jones, will tell the story of the legendary group Sex Pistols.

“The Good Fight” (Movistar +) will say goodbye in its sixth season with ten episodes in which its usual cast is maintained, headed by Christine Baranski and that can be seen from the 8th.

Mike Tyson returns to the ring that same Thursday on Disney+ with the premiere of “Mike”, an eight-episode miniseries that will narrate the life of the historic boxer, who will be played by Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”).

Chelsea and Hillary Clinton will pay tribute to women in “We are brave” (Apple TV+, September 9), a docuseries where they dialogue with pioneers such as Kim Kardashian or Kate Bush based on the bestseller “The book of gutsy women”.

“Cobra Kai”, a nostalgic sequel to “Karate Kid”, will premiere its fifth season on Netflix on the same day, in which the return of Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) is expected.

The legend of Catherine de’ Medici will come to life on Starzplay with “The Serpent Queen”, available from the 11th: the one who was despised as queen of France will discover in this historical fiction her husband’s infidelities, her sterility and the difficulties to maintain the power.

HBO’s hit dystopia “The Handmaid’s Tale” will kick off its fifth season on the 14th continuing the plot of its main character, played by Elisabeth Moss, in an edition with greater prominence of political strategy.

After the success of the first season of “Destiny: The Winx Saga”, the second will arrive on Netflix that same Friday, with a new actress (Paulina Chávez) in the role of the fairy Flora after criticism received for racial discrimination.

“Andor” (September 21 on Disney+), the ‘spin-off’ of the movie “Star Wars: Rogue One”, will recover the character Cassian Andor in the skin of Diego Luna and will expand the universe of the popular saga, which will be double premiere for the release on the 28th of the second season of “Star Wars: The Bad Remittance”.

The spin-off trend will also reach the universe of “The Walking Dead” with the premiere on September 22 on AMC+ of “Tales of the Walking Dead”, six chapters with independent stories that make an anthology of the world of zombies.

Netflix will premiere on the 23rd the first series by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, “The Last Row”, which narrates the adventures of a group of friends, one of whom is diagnosed with cancer.

The first adaptation of a book by Carmen Mola will arrive on the 25th with “The Gypsy Bride”, an Atresplayer series in which Nerea Barros is Elena Blanco, a homicide inspector willing to solve a case full of cruelty.

On September 19, Movistar+ will launch the Spanish “Apagón”, a five-episode fiction inspired by the podcast “El gran apagón”, in which a group of characters fight against the consequences of a world without electricity.

OCTOBER OF HORROR AND SUSPENSE

The horror series “The Midnight Club”, starting on the 7th on Netflix, will return director Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House”) to the limelight with the journeys between life and death of a group of friends .

The author horror genre will be joined, in a more comical key, by “Wednesday”, still without a release date, in which Tim Burton will make a ‘spin-off’ for Netflix of the Addams family focused on the character of the daughter who names the production.

Guillermo del Toro’s cinematographic criteria will serve to collect in the Netflix series “Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities” eight independent horror episodes chosen by the Mexican and directed by different creators that can be seen from the 25th.

And Álex García will star in “El immortal”, (Movistar+, October 27), in which the adventures of a mafia that managed drug trafficking in the nightclubs of Madrid in the nineties are narrated.

NOVEMBER, MONTH OF THE ‘REMAKE’

Disney + will host a new version of “Willow” from the 30th, with the same title as the film produced by LucasFilm in 1988, in which epic adventures are narrated in a world of fantasy and mythological creatures.

The most surprising “remake” of the season corresponds to “Dangerous Liaisons” (Starzplay, November 6), an update of the novel “Dangerous Liaisons” in which a couple of young contemporary aristocrats give new life to the same dramas and book dilemmas.

We recommend you read:

Among other forecasts for the fall, still with an unknown release date, stand out “This England” (Movistar+) in which Kenneth Branagh will play British Prime Minister Boris Johnson or the trilogy “The Kingdom”, created by Lars Von Trier in the years 90 and that, 25 years after its end, will premiere its third season in the fall of 2022 on Filmin.