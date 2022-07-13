from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘The Fugitive’, his five best performances

Indiana Jones. Have Solo. Rick Deckard. They are some of the most enduring characters in the history of Hollywood and Harrison Ford, who turns 80 on July 13, he is responsible for bringing them all to the big screen.

A great actor

Ford is without a doubt one of the biggest box office stars of all time. He has headlined franchises like Indiana Jones and Star Wars, some B+ series, as well as the Jack Ryan movies. But Ford is also an accomplished actor, whose success is attributed to the way he places his characters in even the most fantastical situations.

When Ford reached the height of his fame in the 1980s, he was the antithesis of the action heroes on steroids paraded in the movies. Ford’s characters always sweat. They showed their fear. Indiana Jones marked a before and after; the character gave the feeling that he knew that with one false step he would have ended up dead.

His best performances:

In honor of his birthday, we wanted to put together a list of the five best performances of the Hollywood legend.

5. Morning Glory

Seeing Ford in a romantic comedy doesn’t happen every day. And although choosing it as one of his best films can be controversial, this is undoubtedly a precedent in his career.. In this film Ford is a newscaster from the past who is forced to appear on morning television. His co-star is Rachel McAdams and together they show great complicity.

4.Blade Runner

Ridley Scott’s harsh futuristic love story has justifiably been named one of the greatest movies of all time. But critics tend to focus on the sets and production design, giving too much love to the vision of urban life and leaving little room for Ford’s performance as an ex-cop tasked with hunting replicants. It is certainly a role that Ford perfectly embodies.

3. The Fugitive

Tommy Lee Jones won the Oscar for playing a Javert-esque lawman, but Ford is equally impressive as Richard Kimbell, a surgeon wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife. It is an extraordinarily physical performance. She makes you feel the broken ribs, sprained ankles, strained muscles that Kimbell is struggling with as she races against time to find the real killer.

2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is more admired, and Ford did the heavy lifting of establishing an iconic character in that 1981 adventure. But his portrayal of Indiana Jones matured over the years, and when “Last Crusade” premiered in 1989, that trademark hat fit him like a glove. And the third exit gives Ford the opportunity to Show off your comedic chops: It helped that Tom Stoppard put a witty twist on the script.

1. The Empire Strikes Back

Of course Star Wars had to be Ford’s best movie. Nothing in the Ford canon can top Han Solo, the brazen smuggler who rediscovers his moral compass. And in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Ford acts better than ever. He is sarcastic and every wistful look he crosses with Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia is unbelievable. The first “Star Wars” may have established Ford as a movie star, but it was “The Empire Strikes Back” that made him a legend.













