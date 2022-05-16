From Stranger Things to The Sandman, all the titles that will be presented at Netflix Geeked Week

Last year Netflix presented to the public Geek Weekan virtual event aimed at presenting all the news of the platform in terms of Science fiction, action, terror, adventure, animation and more. This year will not be the exception and for five days Netflix will reveal details of several of its most anticipated titles such as the series The Sandman.

To prepare the fans, Netflix posted the Geeked Week trailer which compiles several scenes from the platform’s hits and also gives rise to the next titles that we will see on the service.

The event will extend from Monday 6 to Friday 10 June. The first day will be entirely dedicated to seriesso we will surely see new material from the new adaptation of resident Evilthe return of Alice in Borderland and of course more details and even a full preview of The Sandman. Thanks to the progress of the Geeked Week come more details of the adaptation of the graphic novel of Neil Gaiman, as the first look at Gwendoline Christie (Sir Brienne of Tarth in GoT) as Lucifer Morningstarif the character we met in the Lucifer series.

The second day will have space filmsso it is likely that we will have more news than expected The Gray Man, the action film directed by the russo brothers and starred by Ryan Gosling, Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans. Nor will there be a lack of space for the new film by Chris Hemsworth, the science fiction drama, Spiderhead. It is expected that data will even be revealed about other titles expected by fans, such as extraction 2 Y Red Notice 2.

arrived on third dayit will be the turn of the animation. Announcements are expected from the second season of the acclaimed Arcane and it will also be officially presented Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersthe anime series based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077.

For him fourth day, Stranger Things will have its big moment. Bearing in mind that the series of the Duffer brothers premieres the next may 27thit is likely that there will be news of what will be the Volume 2 of the fourth seasonwhich will arrive in July.

For him closing of the Geeked Week the video game will take center stage, as Netflix will announce its first exclusive games. Last year, the streamer began offering video games to its subscribers at no additional cost to expand its service and repurpose its biggest franchises as a new marketing tool.

As for the people in charge of the event, this year they will present Jacob Bertrand, jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Ella Purnell, tiffany smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley Y Mari Takahashi.

