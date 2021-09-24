from Stranger Things to The Umbrella Academy, the program of the Netflix event

Tomorrow, Saturday 25 September, will be the day of TUDUM, the global event for fans of Netflix. More than 145 of the biggest stars and most famous creatives from all corners of the planet – representing over 70 series, films and special content – will take the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusive previews.

The most anticipated series

The live streaming event will begin at 6:00 pm Italian time, will last three hours and will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

Among the titles that will be presented we find the awaited fourth season of Stranger Things, the fourth season of Cobra Kai, the third season of The Umbrella Academy, the fifth season of The Crown, the second season of Bridgerton, the second season of The Witcher and the last season of Ozark. Space also for the series inspired by Sandman from Neil Gaiman and the live-action version of the popular anime Cowboy Bebop.

Movies

As for the original films, they will be presented Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot; Don’t Look Up from Adam McKay with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; the western The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba and Regina King; the sequel to Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth and much more.

Below you will find the complete program.

Loading... Advertisements

The TUDUM program

Source: / Film