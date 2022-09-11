From Succession to Zendaya: All the 2022 Emmy Award Nominees

This Monday will be the 74th Emmy Awards from the American Television Academy. From the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the event will be hosted by the actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

the emmys recognize the best content on the small screen from the last season and stands as the most important date when it comes to recognizing the highlights of the series universe.

Like every year, the local broadcast will have live translations and commentary from Rafa Sarmiento, Ileana Rodríguez, Florencia Coianis and Sebastián Pinardi.

For its part, the red carpet and the pre-show can be seen from an hour before with the usual hosts, Lety Sahagun and Axel Kuschevatzky.

Among all the shortlists, “Better Call Saul”, “Succession”, “Barry”, “Ted Lasso” and “Euphoria”, are the ones that gave the most to talk about this last time in the critic and in the spectators.

Succession is one of the series that has the most nominations for the ceremony.



Emmy Awards 2022 when are they

As in previous years, the event that rewards the “small screen” -now with additions from the different platforms- can be seen in Argentina from 9 p.m. on TNT and TNT Series.

2022 Emmy Nominees

best series

Succession

Better Call Saul

Ozarks

the squid game

stranger things

severity

Best Dramatic Actress

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve,” Paramount+), Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Dramatic Actor

Jason Bateman (“Ozarks”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“The Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Zendaya shines again due to her performance in “Euphoria”



best comedy series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Barry” (HBO and HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Star+)

Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Abbot Elementary (Star+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)

Best Comedy Actress

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Fifth Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”, Starzplay)

Issa Rae (“Insecure,” HBO)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Comedy Actor

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”, Star+)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

best miniseries

Dopesick (Star+)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Star+)

The Dropout (Star+)

The White Lotus (HBO and HBO Max)

Kailey Cuoco was also considered by the Academy for “The Flight Attendant”



Best Actress in a Miniseries

Toni Collette (“The Staircase,” HBO)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson(“American Crime Story,” Star+)

Margaret Qualley (“Things to Clean,” Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Best Actor in a Miniseries