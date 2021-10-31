“From sunset to dawn” Sunday 31 October 2021

(From Dusk till Dawn) is a 1996 film directed by Robert Rodriguez, starring George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, Harvey Keitel and Juliette Lewis. It is the result of a collaboration between Robert Kurtzman and Quentin Tarantino, who at the time of The Hyenas worked on a script written by Tarantino in high school,aiming to combine the detective with the horror. Texas, 1990s. After a bloody robbery and a ruinous escape, Kansas City’s infamous Gecko brothers, Seth and Richard, head to the Mexican border with a hostage woman, Gloria Hill, and a briefcase full of money, to escape the authorities looking for them. tirelessly. The story begins in a liquor store along the Texas highway, where Richard is hallucinated that leads him to kill the shop owner, Pete Bottoms, and the Texan ranger Earl McGraw. Following these crimes, Texan rangers, cops and FBI agents begin to work together to keep the two criminals alive at the border. At the same time, the Gecko brothers find refuge in a modest motel; Richard stays to guard Gloria, while Seth goes to explore the situation at the border and make arrangements with their contact in Mexico,, a drug kingpin. Upon his return, Seth discovers that Richard raped and killed Gloria, still showing signs of mental deviation. Seth gets angry with Richard and fears for his own safety. Finally he reports that Carlos will be waiting for them the next morning at, a Mexican bar for truckers opened ““. The problem, therefore, is to arrive in Mexico without being noticed at the border. At this point, the story of the Fuller family goes on vacation to Mexico: Jacob, a pastor in a vocation crisis after losing his wife Jenny, daughter Kate and son Scott. The three are tired from the exhausting trip in a camper and stop at the same motel where the outlaw couple is staying. With a trivial excuse, Richard and Seth break into the family room and take Jacob and Scott hostage. A little later Kate enters the room, for which Richard immediately feels a very strong attraction. The brothers dictate their conditions and decide to use the family’s camper to get to the border. In the camper, Richard has erotic hallucinations about Kate, while Seth forms a friendship with Jacob. Once at the border, everything seems to go smoothly, when suddenly a quarrel begins between the two brothers, hidden in the bathroom, which threatens to make them discover. However, the couple manages to get away with awhich has as its protagonist the young Kate and who manages to ward off a zealous border guard. The two then manage to reach Mexico, where in a short time they arrive at, the meeting place, a place full of truck drivers, naked dancers, rock music and alcohol. The place is a refuge for motorcyclists and truckers: among them, the virile Vietnam veteran Frost and the astute Aiden Tanner, known as the Sex Machine. Soon, the unbridled show of the dancers ceases, to give space to the sensual dance of Santanico Pandemonium. At the end of it, enter the bar Chet Pussy, the bouncer that Seth and Richard had beaten before entering the club, accompanied by some patrons. The truck drivers strike a fight with the two brothers, who try to kill them without thinking twice. During the shooting, Richard is wounded in the hand with a knife by the bartender Razor Charlie: at the sight of the blood gushing from the limb, the patrons of the restaurant reveal their true vampire appearance. Santanico Pandemonium attacks and bites Richard, who initially passes out. Shortly after, Seth kills Santanico Pandemonium by impaling her with a chandelier and begins, alongside the Fuller family, Frost and Sex Machine, to take out the vampires, including the dancers,, Charlie, the band that played inside the club and finally Richard transformed into a vampire, killed by his brother Seth so as not to vampirize other innocents. While making sure they are all dead, Sex Machine is instead bitten in the arm by one of them. When all the patrons are dead, after a moment of shock the group realizes that the vampires are not a figment of their imagination and, above all, that there are others who are besieging the place. Later Sex Machine, due to the bite, begins to turn into a vampire. To avoid being killed, he masks it from the group, until, while Frost is talking about an episode of the Vietnam War, he definitely transforms and attacks the man, vampirizing him. Sex Machine also bites Jacob and confronts Frost, who just before turning into a vampire, throws him out the window. Shortly afterwards, many bats begin to enter from outside the restaurant which will soon turn into bloodthirsty beasts. To deal with the looming threat, Seth and the Fullers take refuge in a warehouse where they find various objects that they can use as weapons belonging to some victims of the bar: a shotgun and a baseball bat, which Jacob positions “cross ”, A crossbow that Kate loads with silver splints, condoms that are inflated by Scott with water made holy by Jacob and a jackhammer, used by Seth, on which a wooden stake is added. Before leaving the warehouse to face the vampires, Jacob makes his children swear that when he transforms, they will kill him, to prevent him from biting them. Reluctantly, the two agree to kill their own father. The quartet leaves the warehouse and starts killing the vampires inside. During the Sex Machine battle he confronts Seth, whom the latter beheads with his whip. Sex Machine then transforms into a monstrous and huge rat and attacks Seth, after which he is killed by Kate with a crossbow. Jacob, after eliminating Frost, turns into a vampire, bites Scott, but is promptly killed by him with a revolver shot to the head. Finally the latter is fatally bitten under a horde of vampires, while Kate is forced to kill her brother to avoid his transformation. Seth and Kate, left alone and out of ammunition, find themselves facing an army of vampires. The situation seems desperate, when the light of dawn, which filters through the windows of the room, offers a way out. Finally Carlos arrives with two of his men, Manny and Danny: Seth yells at him to break through the door of the club and so the light that enters kills the last remaining vampires. Enraged Seth accuses Carlos of being largely responsible for the deaths of his brother and Kate’s family. Seth asks Carlos for a percentage discount for his protection (they eventually agree on 25% instead of 30%). Seth also hands some money to Kate, who asks him if he doesn't want company. Seth refuses, Kate looks disappointed, but accepts the money. The outlaw heads to El Rey to rebuild his life in a red Porsche. Kate, on the other hand, drives off with her father's camper. The last shot reveals that the place was built on the top of an ancient Aztec pyramid, probably a vampire den for centuries, almost completely covered by desert sands but visible entirely on the back that opens onto a ravine transformed into a cemetery for vehicles belonged to the unfortunate patrons of the bar.