From ‘Suspiria’ to ‘Blinded by the Sun’: 7 interpretations to celebrate the talent of Dakota Johnson

Let’s look far beyond the infamous ‘Fifty Shades’ saga, a series of extremely low-level films where What stood out the most, and far from the rest of the elements, was the presence and talent of Dakota Johnson. And it is that, from her first appearance, the actress took complete control of a series of proposals that were clearly not at her level, which ended up exploding in other films of much more interest and emotional depth.

The interpretations that have made Dakota Johnson one of the actresses of the moment

1 ‘Dancing for life’ The recent ‘Dancing for Life’ may be written, directed and starred by Cooper Raiff, but the film, or the actual heart of it, belongs exclusively to Dakota Johnson. And it is that, from her first appearance, the actress completely seizes a proposal that rests on the iron shoulders of her charm, magnetism, photogenicity and total balance of nuances. An interpretation that confirms the splendid state of form in which Johnson seems to have settled happily. A joy of work. two ‘sigh’ The impressive ‘Suspiria’ signed by Luca Guadagnino is a constant fire, a visual explosion, individual and collective delirium, resonance in the face of subtlety, screams in the depths and a rushed short circuit disguised as a dancing calm. It is not only a remake that improves almost all of the elements of its original, and that Dario Argento’s film is quite wonderful, but a unique experience, a hypnotic spider web, sad and contagious melancholy that, if you manage to enter it, you will never forget. ‘Suspiria’ is all those things and one more: Guadagnino achieving confirmation of his excellence. A prodigy that would be unthinkable without the absolute dedication of an unforgettable Dakota Johnson in which she ranks, by far from the rest, as the most memorable performance of her career. A really impressive job. Suspiria in eCartelera 3 ‘The dark daughter’ Although it was the (wonderful) Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley who garnered the most critical praise, It is worth pointing out the excellent work of Dakota Johnson as another of the strongest points of ‘The Dark Daughter’, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s wonderful feature film debut. A quartet of female talent that runs through the veins, heart and muscles of a risky proposal in its substance and form that conquers based on rawness, honesty and capital interpretations. The dark daughter in eCartelera 4 ‘The family you choose’ Play second fiddle, yeah, but there is no scene in which Dakota Johnson appears that does not raise the average of ‘The family you choose’, a manual feel good movie that works with as much simplicity as charm. There is nothing extraordinary or especially memorable in it, but this is one of those films that ensure a pleasant time in front of the screen in the company of characters who easily steal your heart and the occasional fugitive tear. The family you choose in eCartelera 5 ‘Blinded by the sun’ Six years and several short films after ‘I am love’, Luca Guadagnino fully immersed himself in ‘Blinded by the Sun’, a (very) free revision of ‘The Pool’, a cult classic directed at the end of the decade of the sixties by Jacques Deray. A proposal in which a multitude of genres, spaces and times coexist, combining and balancing their different essences with an enviable solidity, and in which a very inspired cast shines with special intensity, especially with regard to Dakota Johnson. Points in favor that, added to an impeccable house staging, with that special ability of the Italian filmmaker so that each aroma, sensation and drop of sweat and tear completely pass through the screen, make up a strange, uneven, hypnotic film. and failed in equal parts, exciting and self-absorbed, delusional and sane, intriguing and feverish. It doesn’t always work, but when it does, ‘Blinded by the Sun’ radiates a unique light. Like Johnson’s in each and every one of her scenes. Blinded by the sun at eCartelera 6 ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Standing out in a film as deeply choral as this outstanding ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’, a film that deserves to be vigorously vindicated at every opportunity that arises, has an extra merit. For this reason, the achievement achieved by interpreters such as Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges or Cynthia Erivo is located in the realm of the extraordinary. Jobs at the height of a fabulous movie from start to finish. Bad Times at the El Royale at eCartelera 7 ‘Friend’ A little hidden gem in her filmography, ‘El amigo’ is one of the great successes of Dakota Johnson’s professional career. A drama that never fills the ink in the tearful, that treats its characters with respect and affection, that excites without artifice or trickery and that, above all, conquers thanks to a cast in a state of grace where the actress shines with a special light . An interpretation of a truly admirable delicacy and sense of measure.

In that sense, here we find a total of seven films with which Johnson, in addition to getting rid of the aforementioned iron shadows of cheap eroticism, revealed herself as an actress of special sensitivity, admirable balance and multitude of nuances always used in favor of history. Whether she was the protagonist or played a secondary role, the young performer managed to stand out without shrillness at all times.

An evolution that, far from pausing, continues to grow film by film in what is already a filmography with a considerable number of admirable successes. The present is yours and the future points in many exciting directions, so we have left Dakota Johnson for a while. Total happiness.