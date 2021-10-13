from Sylvester Stallone new photos and a very cool video from the film set

Through Instagram, Sylvester Stallone shares three photographs and a video from the set of The Expendables 4, a new chapter in the saga currently being filmed and not directed by Sly.

Sylvester Stallone is back in mode Barney Ross, which means, but we already knew this, that it is shooting The Mercenaries 4, new film in the series starring the greatest action heroes of all time. The franchise has been stalled since 2014, also given the rather disappointing takings of The Mercenaries 3, but Sly & Co. are ready to bet on the success of the new chapter, officially announced last August and of which we have today a video and three photos from the set.

Sylvester Stallone once again resorted to Instagram to share the images with his fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the real protagonist of the story will be the Lee Christmas from Jason Statham. The cast includes, in addition to Sly, Dolph Lundgren and new entries Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson And Andy Garcia, who will play a CIA agent. The direction of The Mercenaries 4 and of Scott Waugh (Need for Speed, The last descent), and the screenplay by Spenser Cohen. At the moment no details have leaked about the plot. Returning to the images posted by Stallion, see how cool the actor is as he smokes his cigar and accelerates, wearing a plaid shirt and iconic Ray-Ban teardrop glasses. There are also Statham, who is holding the script, e Lundgren, who smiles.

We still don’t know the release date of The Mercenaries 4. Our hope is not to have to wait too long to follow the frenzied and dangerous adventures of stainless men despite their not more tender age.