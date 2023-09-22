From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner

music

His love life was always “burnin’ up”.

Joe Jonas is divorcing Sophie Turner after just four years of marriage.

The estranged couple tied the knot in 2019 and gave birth to two daughters during their marriage.

Things came to a head when Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September. 5, 2023.

The “Game of Thrones” actress later asked him to return her children to England, where she lives.

Before tying the knot with Turner, the Jonas Brothers singer had a star-studded dating roster.

Here’s a look at the “Sucker” singer’s relationships, from Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid to Demi Lovato and Ashley Greene.

mandy van duyne

The DNCE frontman dated Mandy Van Duyne in high school and sang a song about her on the Jonas Brothers’ debut studio album. Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Before making it big, Jonas was romantically involved with his childhood friend Mandy Van Duyne when they were in high school.

In 2006, the Jonas Brothers released their debut single, “Mandy”, from their debut studio album, “It’s About Time”.

The band confirmed that the song was about Van Duyne, previously telling AOL, “Mandy is our childhood friend who has always been a part of our lives. At one time she dated Joe. Although they are no longer together, they will always be best friends.

AJ Michalka

She began dating AJ Michalka in 2006 when the Jonas Brothers toured with Aly & AJ. fraser harrison

The singer found love again when the Jonas Brothers went on tour in 2006 with Alison and AJ Michalka, who formed the Disney pop duo Aly & AJ.

Jonas told A.J. Dated when they were on the road together, but they broke up after dating for just a year.

AJ later revealed that Jonas was her first kiss, telling MTV in 2016, “I’m pretty sure I was his too.”

“(The Jonas Brothers) started for us when we were all 15, and so we started dating and we were together for a year.”

Ally and AJ’s hit single “Potential Breakup Song” was long rumored to be inspired by her split from Jonas. However, they clarified later It was reported in 2020 that it was actually their song “Flattery” that was inspired by the Jonas Brothers.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift claimed Jonas broke up with her over a 25-second phone call after they dated in 2008. filmmagic

Jonas started secretly dating Swift in 2008.

While both musicians kept their romance a secret, the “Love Story” singer revealed in an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that Jonas dumped her in a 25-second phone call.

“Unfortunately that guy is no longer in my life,” she said at the time. “It’s an ouch.”

Swift shared that they had not spoken since their separation and she retaliated by writing a song called “Forever and Always” about their breakup.

Jonas responded with his own song, referencing Swift’s hit “Teardrops on My Guitar” in the Jonas Brothers’ track “Much Better”, singing, “Now I’m working with superstars / And her All the tears on the guitar.”

Although their split was quite prickly, the two singers eventually parted ways.

Jonas was in the audience when Swift hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2021 and he changed the lyrics of “Much Better” to “Now I’m cool with superstars” during the band’s Las Vegas residency.

Meanwhile, Swift hinted that she gave Jonas and Turner a gift for their baby in the song “Invisible String” from her 2020 “Folklore” album.

But things may have turned sour again after Jonas’ split from Turner, considering that Swift and the actress were spotted hanging out together in New York City after he filed for divorce.

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer moved on with several famous people and dated Joe Alwyn for six years until they broke up in March 2023. She then had a brief relationship with singer Matty Healy in 1975, after which she was rumored to be dating him. NFL star Travis Kelce.

camilla belle

Camila Belle and Jonas dated briefly after meeting on the set of the “Lovebug” music video. filmmagic

Jonas sparked dating rumors with actress Camilla Belle in 2008 after they went out together on countless occasions.

They first met when Belle was featured in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for their song “Lovebug”.

Although they never publicly discussed their relationship, Belle’s representative confirmed in July 2009 that their romance had cooled.

“Yes, it’s true, they have broken up,” their rep told People at the time, “There are no third parties involved and they care about each other very much and will remain friends.”

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato started dating the “Sucker” singer after co-starring in “Camp Rock.” wireimage

Jonas fell in love with his “Camp Rock” co-star Demi Lovato.

The two started out as friends, starring as each other’s love interests in the 2008 Disney film. However, things apparently turned from friendship to romance and after the premiere of “Camp Rock 2” in March 2010 they confirmed that they were an item.

Unfortunately, things didn’t last long after making their love public and they broke up in May.

However, the former lovers appeared to be keeping things amicable, performing together on stage and exchanging love at star-studded parties over the years.

The “Heart Attack” singer also congratulated Jonas on his engagement to Turner in 2017, commenting on an Instagram post at the time, saying, “Huge congratulations!!!!! “You two are so happy!! !”

Lovato was romantically linked to model Austin Wilson and to Max Ehrich until moving on with musician boyfriend Zoot$.

Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene and Jonas had an “amicable” breakup in 2011. getty images

Jonas quickly moved on with Green in 2010.

He and the ‘Twilight’ actress dated for a year before ending the relationship in March 2011.

“It was mutual and amicable,” a source told Page Six at the time, adding that they split due to their work schedules.

Jonas later revealed that he lost his virginity to Green during a chat on Reddit in 2016.

Jonas recalled, “I didn’t have any condoms, so I went to our drummer Jack’s room – who was my roommate at the time – and I trashed his room looking for them.” “(I) found them at the bottom of her underwear drawer. When he came home, he felt that someone had entered his room because his entire room was destroyed.

He further said, “I needed it badly. It needs to happen then and now. “Safety first, kids.”

Green responded at the time, posting on her Instagram with a cryptic message, “Class is timeless.”

She married Paul Khouri in 2017, and they welcomed daughter Kingsley in 2022.

Blanda Eggenschwiller

Jonas dated Blanda Eggenschwiler for two years until they separated in 2014. jonathan libson

Jonas began dating Swiss model Blanda Eggenschwiller in 2012.

The pair made several public appearances during their relationship and even sat front row together during New York Fashion Week.

But after almost two years together, a representative confirmed that they broke up in August 2014.

She has since moved on with fashion designer Simon James and they welcomed a child in 2022.

gigi hadid

Musician and model Gigi Hadid dated for just five months. gc images

Jonas and Hadid first sparked dating speculation in the summer of 2015 after being friends for years.

They were seen together on several occasions including Paris Fashion Week and the US Open in New York.

She made her red carpet debut at the inaugural Global Lime Alliance in 2015, and Hadid also co-directed the “Cake by the Ocean” music video for Jonas’s band DNCE.

But the model and the rocker broke up in November 2015 after five months of dating.

“Nothing serious happened…it wasn’t a dramatic breakup,” a source told People at the time. “It was very difficult to work with his schedule.”

“They will definitely remain friends,” the insider said.

Hadid welcomed daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020, before she sparked dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sophie Turner

Jonas and Turner married in 2019. getty images

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 after she slid into his Instagram DMs.

They confirmed their relationship on the social media app, which brought them together in January 2017 and also adopted a dog in September. Their puppy later died after being hit by a car in New York City.

However, things continued to progress for the couple and Jonas popped the question in October 2017.

A year after getting engaged, they made their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre in Paris.

In May 2019, they got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and the following month they said “I do” in front of friends and family at a wedding in France.

She has filed for divorce from him in September 2023. filmmagic

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020. They welcomed their second daughter two years later.

“Joe and Sophie are delighted to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” their representatives revealed, without revealing the baby’s name, due in July 2022.

Rumors that there was trouble in paradise for the couple began in September 2023, when sources claimed they were headed for divorce.

On September 5, Jonas officially filed to divorce the HBO star as several rumors swirled about how Turner’s partying played a role in his demise.

The “Do Revenge” star responded by singing to Jonas, whose daughters are in the US, to return his children to him in England.

The musician hit back, telling his rep in a statement to Page Six, “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is ending tragically. When language like ‘kidnapping’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.’





