From Televisa to jail? Christian Nodal’s family would sue Belinda for “fraud” and “theft”

Mexico City.- It seems that the famous singer, Belindacould be at risk of go to jailsince they affirm that the family of Christian Nodal discovered very shady things, so he would plan to sue to the exactrix of TelevisaSince the accuse from “fraud” Y “Stole“.

How do you know, a few days after Valentine’s Daythe interpreter of Goodbye Love issued a statement in which he assured that for some time both he and Belinda had decided by mutual agreement to end their love relationship, almost two years after falling in love in Aztec TV and one year after being engaged in Spain.

After this, many rumors began to leak about the reasons that would end the love story between the singer of toad and Nodal, in which they highlighted the fact that she asked him for four million dollars and he would refuse to know what they were for, or that he had been unfaithful to her with his ex-girlfriend, Maria Fernanda Guzmanand would behave like a “lout”.

Now, Gossip No Like shared a new theory, in which they again accuse Belinda of having seen Christian’s face, as they point out that Christy Nodalhis mother, discovered that she was stealing from him and has “all the evidence” to lock her up.

Nodal’s mother wants to sue her for breach of trust and theft. They have all the evidence,” the source said.

Given this, it was explained that what happened was not the four million dollars that she requested, but the fact that since October they discovered that in April 2021 they began to make suspicious transactions to an account abroad, allegedly carried out by the interpreter of Light without gravity.

Internet

They had been suspicious since October of last year, because there had been suspicious transactions since April to an account from abroad, but they gave it a 4 and it was not until December that they realized it. On January 2 they discovered that he was messaging with his ex, from whom he also asked for money, “he assured.

But the situation did not end there, but they would have also discovered that she wrote to an ex-boyfriend, with whom she cheated on Nodal, and that she also asked for money.

Belinda was the one who cheated on Nodal, and not only that, for months she was stealing money from him, like an ant operation, but she was discovered and confronted by the entire Nodal family, “he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that said information is only simple rumors, since it does not come from a 100 percent reliable source.

Internet

Source: Instagram @chismenolikeofficial